FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television (“FAST”) weather service, has signed meteorologist Bob Van Dillen as on-air host, announced its president Sharri Berg. Most recently, Van Dillen was the meteorologist for HLN’s Morning Express with Robin Meade. He will begin his new role on July 10th and will be based at FOX Weather headquarters in New York City.

In making the announcement, Berg said, “We are thrilled to welcome Bob and his experience in the field, combined with his years as co-host on a national show. His relatability and conversation-focused style is a perfect fit for FOX Weather and the FOX Weather team.”

Van Dillen added, “I’ve been watching FOX Weather since its launch in 2021, and I’m excited to join the talented group of meteorologists that work on air and behind the scenes. I’m honored for the opportunity to work for a news organization I’ve watched for decades. To be a part of the FOX family in New York is a dream come true. I can’t wait to say, ‘I’ve got your forecast, right here!’”

For more than 20 years, Van Dillen served as the meteorologist on HLN’s top-rated morning show, Morning Express with Robin Meade. In this capacity, he covered major weather events live including Hurricanes Matthew, Michael and Harvey, as well as Superstorm Sandy, among many others. He has also traveled the country reporting from communities ravaged by tornados. While at HLN he had the opportunity to fly with the Blue Angels, ice climb on a glacier in Alaska, cover numerous Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parades and report live from the annual Steamboat Weather Summit in Colorado.

Prior to HLN, Van Dillen was a meteorologist at NBC-affiliate WCNC 6 News in Charlotte, North Carolina. He also spent over two years in Syracuse, New York as a meteorologist at the CBS affiliate WTVH-TV where he delivered forecasts for the morning and evening newscasts and produced a weekly El Nino/La Nina weather series. Additionally, he served as a meteorologist at FOX affiliate WXXA in Albany, New York, ABC affiliate WUTR in Utica, New York and Metro Weather Service on Long Island, New York.

A graduate of Millersville University of Pennsylvania, Van Dillen holds a bachelor’s degree in meteorology. He was awarded the American Meteorological Society (AMS) Seal of Approval in 1997 and is a full member of the AMS.

FOX Weather is a 24/7 free ad-supported television service (FAST) operated by FOX News Media. The service builds upon FOX News Channel’s expansive news gathering units & FOX Television Stations’ (FTS) added resources with a combined 120 meteorologists for a comprehensive suite of weather products featuring local, regional, and national reporting, in addition to live programming. Utilizing multiple radar systems, including an immersive mobile 3D radar, FOX Weather offers users an innovative approach to forecasting, including coverage surrounding all weather patterns, from immediate to long-term. Available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android, FOX Weather is on internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, Verizon Fios, Spectrum, Optimum, Tubi, Amazon News, Amazon Freevee, YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, DIRECTV STREAM, LG Channels, fuboTV, XUMO Play, Vidgo and Plex. Simulcast on FOX Business Network from 6-9AM/ET on Saturdays & Sundays, FOX Weather is also accessible across FTS’s full Diginet footprint, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Atlanta, Houston, Washington, Phoenix, Seattle, Tampa Bay, Minneapolis, Detroit, Orlando, Milwaukee, and Austin.

