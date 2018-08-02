NEW YORK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Icahn Enterprises L.P. ( IEP) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.



Class Period: August 2, 2018 to May 9, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 10, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Icahn Enterprises L.P. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Icahn Enterprises was inflating its net asset value; (ii) the Company was using money taken in from new investors to pay out dividends to old investors; (iii) as a result, the Company would become the subject of criminal and/or regulatory scrutiny; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendant’s positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

