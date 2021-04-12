NEW YORK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of GDS Holdings Limited ( GDS) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: April 12, 2021 to April 3, 2023

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: August 21, 2023

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that GDS Holdings Limited made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Defendant and GDS CEO William Wei had engaged in undisclosed pre-paid forward sale contract transactions as early as May 2020; (2) this presented a risk of Defendant Huang’s ownership going below 5% of the Company’s outstanding shares; (3) if Huang’s ownership dipped below 5%, it would result in a change of control of the Company which, as the Company admitted, could result in disastrous consequences; and (4) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

