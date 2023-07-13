PORTER RANCH, Calif., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the final opportunity to build a new home at the Summit and Skyline Collections in Westcliffe at Porter Ranch, the final collections within the elevated Westcliffe village in the Porter Ranch area of Los Angeles, California.



Home buyers can choose a Toll Brothers home from the modern Summit Collection or the transitional Skyline Collection in Westcliffe at Porter Ranch. Together, both collections offer ten unique floor plans and four stunning exterior designs, plus high-end interiors including Wolf Appliance packages featuring a refrigerator, gas range, wall oven, microwave, and dishwasher.

The Summit Collection, priced from $2.4 million, offers luxury modern home designs ranging from 4,500 to 5,900 square feet showcasing 5 bedrooms, 5.5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- or 4-car garages. The home designs offer two- and three-story floor plans with ceiling heights that reach 20+ feet. The community features new exclusive exterior designs--including the Coastal Contemporary, Contemporary Craftsman, Modern, and Transitional elevations--providing a perfect blend of new and classic looks to each home. Some home sites allow for beautiful city skyline views. Home buyers can choose from an array of personalization options including multi-panel stacking doors in the dining room and kitchen, indoor fireplace in great room, interior wet bar in great room, multi-generational living suite, drop zone, prep kitchen, extended island, flex space, primary suite deck or retreat, floating staircase, and expansive glass wall system. The Summit Collection has designer appointed homes available, some with immediate move-in dates. Those interested in learning more should visit Toll Brothers Sales Center, open daily.

The Skyline Collection, priced from $2.6 million, features luxury transitional home designs ranging from 4,500 to 5,600 square feet and includes 5 to 6 bedrooms, 5 to 6.5 bathrooms, and 3- or 4-car garages. This community offers exclusive Craftsman, Modern Farmhouse, Spanish Colonial, and Italianate exterior designs which create a beautiful and dynamic streetscape. The Skyline Collection also offers city skyline views on select home site locations. Home buyers can personalize their new home with selections including multi-panel stacking doors in the great room and primary suite, indoor fireplaces in the great room and primary suite, interior wet bar in the great room, multi-generational living suite, 4-car garage, prep kitchen, flex space, extended outdoor living space, primary suite deck or retreat, floating staircase, rear deck off the loft, and expansive glass wall system. The Skyline Harbor and Sunset models are also available for sale ranging from $4,422,995 to $4,922,995. These two stunning models boast incredible designer features and exceptional backyards showcasing awe-inspiring views, pools, spas, built-in outdoor kitchens. We encourage interested home buyers to schedule a private appointment today with the onsite sales team.

“We invite home buyers to tour the Summit and Skyline Collections before it is too late,” said Nick Norvilas, Division President of Toll Brothers in Los Angeles. “The Westcliffe village offers exceptional home sites, and easy access to the future Porter Ranch Community Park.”

Toll Brothers residents in Westcliffe at Porter Ranch are able to attend the award-winning K-8 Porter Ranch Community School. The new Vineyards at Porter Ranch and existing retail center gives residents ample choices for local shopping, dining, and entertainment. Porter Ranch residents enjoy easy access to local freeways, which makes traveling via LAX or Burbank airport a breeze. The future 50-acre Porter Ranch Community Park is underway and coming soon.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com .

