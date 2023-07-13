Middlesex Water Company Drinking Water Quality Reports Now Available

ISELIN, N.J., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Annual Drinking Water Quality Reports are now available for Middlesex Water Company and its subsidiaries including Tidewater Utilities, Pinelands Water Company as well as the reports for New Jersey water systems operated under contract including the Borough of Avalon, The Borough of Highland Park and the City of Perth Amboy. Customers are invited to view system specific Water Quality Reports on the Company’s website at: https://www.middlesexwater.com/water-quality/.

Water quality reports help inform customers about the source of their drinking water, the quality of their water supply, the testing performed during 2022 and ongoing efforts to maintain the highest standards possible.

“At Middlesex Water Company, we take delivering this essential service very seriously and our team of professionals are committed to delivering high quality and reliable water service 24/7, 365 days a year. As a leading water provider in the region, we serve as protectors of public health. We do this by regularly investing to upgrade drinking water infrastructure, complying with laws and regulations such as the Water Quality Accountability Act and working to comply with new regulations including the new standards set for perflouroalkyl chemicals, specifically, PFOA,” said Dennis Doll, Chairman, President and CEO. “We are pleased to announce that, as of June 30, 2023, our Park Avenue treatment facility in South Plainfield, New Jersey has been constructed, is in full operation and treats groundwater in compliance with all state and federal drinking water standards."

In addition, our Water for Tomorrow® initiative to enhance our water delivery network in New Jersey, improve system pressures, provide additional storage, reduce lost water and improve the safety of our treatment process continues at full speed. This includes our annual RENEW Program where we replace valves, fire hydrants, water mains and service connections. This program has expanded to now include the identification and removal of lead and galvanized steel service lines on both the customer-owned and company-owned portion of service lines. To learn more about our Knocking Out Lead program visit https://www.middlesexwater.com/customer-care/get-the-lead-out/

About Middlesex Water Company
Established in 1897, Middlesex Water Company (

MSEX, Financial) serves as a trusted provider of high quality water service for residential, commercial, industrial and fire protection purposes. The Company and its subsidiaries form the Middlesex family of companies, which collectively serve a population of nearly half a million people in New Jersey and Delaware. We offer a full range of water, wastewater utility and related services including municipal and industrial contract operations and water and wastewater system technical operations and maintenance. We are focused on meeting and balancing the needs of our employees, customers, and shareholders. We invest in our people, our infrastructure and the communities we serve to support reliable and resilient utility services, economic growth and quality of life.

CONTACT:
Bernadette M. Sohler, 732-638-7549
Vice President – Corporate Affairs
Middlesex Water Company
[email protected]

