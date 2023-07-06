Brazilian beverage brand chooses aluminum cans for its health-conscious hydration alternative

TAMPA, Fla., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brazilian beverage producer Socorro Bebidas (Socorro) has expanded its partnership with Crown Embalagens Metálicas da Amazônia S.A., a subsidiary of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) (Crown) (www.crowncork.com), to launch Acquíssima Sabor flavored mineral water in 350ml (12oz) CrownSleek cans. The premium zero-calorie drink features natural aromas, offering a health-conscious alternative for consumers to stay hydrated and incorporate key nutrients into their daily diets. The line made its debut with two flavors, Lychee and Green Apple, and is currently available in Acquíssima stores, restaurants and supermarkets in Brazil. Socorro also previously utilized CrownSleek cans to package its Acquíssima mineral water brand, its first entry into the water market.

Total canned water volume in Brazil has increased by nearly 7x between 2021 and 2022, demonstrating a growing trend in the region for water packaged in aluminum and a continued shift away from tap and bulk water. When considering the package format for the brand, Socorro knew it needed to help convey the refreshing and health-conscious nature of the beverage, while also delivering on sustainability. The inherent properties of metal packaging, including providing a powerful barrier against light and oxygen, helps maintain the product's freshness. Aluminum beverage cans are also infinitely recyclable and are the most recycled beverage package in the world. These characteristics resonate with Brazilian consumers, who have recently helped drive the country's recycling rate for aluminum beverage cans to an astounding 100%.

"We are proud to continue our work with Crown as we launch the newest addition to the Acquíssima portfolio," said Maurício Cruz, Commercial Director of Socorro. "We created the Acquíssima Sabor line to give Brazilian consumers a healthy, delicious beverage alternative. It demanded packaging that would help convey the uniqueness of the brand, its refreshing appeal and our commitment to sustainability. Ultimately, the beverage can was the perfect choice."

"Crown is thrilled to support Socorro's rapidly expanding portfolio of products in beverage cans," said Altair Frulane, Commercial Director of Crown. "Beverage cans meet consumer needs in ways that no other packaging format can. For example, metal packaging is lightweight and convenient to carry, serve from and enjoy. It is durable, protecting the product within and maintaining its freshness. In addition, and critical to modern consumers, is the fact that cans are extremely sustainable and represent packaging they can feel good about."

Learn more about Crown's beverage can offerings and capabilities, as well as the Company's sustainability efforts at crowncork.com.

About Crown Holdings, Inc.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida. For more information, visit www.crowncork.com.

For editorial inquiries: Madeline McCarthy, Account Executive, FINN Partners; Tel: (212) 302-5989; Email: [email protected].

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/crowns-sustainable-beverage-cans-help-convey-health-and-freshness-for-new-mineral-water-line-from-socorro-bebidas-301871461.html

SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.