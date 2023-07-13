American Dream Defined by Comfort, Happiness and Freedom, Say Small Business Owners in GoDaddy Study

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TEMPE, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / GoDaddy:

Originally published on GoDaddy Newsroom

New survey results from GoDaddy (

NYSE:GDDY, Financial), the company that helps entrepreneurs thrive, show that almost three-quarters (74%) of U.S. small business owners say their perception of the American Dream has changed. Small business owners today define their achievement of the American Dream as living a comfortable lifestyle (56%), feeling happy with their life (54%) and having the freedom to pursue their passions and interests (49%).

In your opinion, which of the following indicate that you have achieved the American dream?

Living a comfortable lifestyle: 56.4%Feeling happy with your life: 54%Freedom to pursue your own passions and interests: 49.2%Owning your own home: 45.2%Being your own boss: 38.7%Having money/assets to leave to your child: 33.7%Being able to pay off your debt obligations: 27.2%Having equal rights and access to opportunities: 26.1%Owning a car: 18.1%Earning enough to move into a higher income bracket: 17.5%Getting a better education than previous generations in your family: 14.9%Sending your children to college: 14.3%Feeling like you belong in the USA: 14.3%Becoming or being an American citizen: 9.1%Improve your social status: 8.8%Going to college: 8.6%

74% of U.S. small business owners say their perception of the American Dream has changed.

However, 39% of small business owners do believe that being their own boss represents an achievement of the American Dream. This link is more pronounced among male (43%) than female (36%) small business owners. It is also particularly resonant for business owners who identify as Black (46%) and of Hispanic, Latino or Spanish origin (43%). Despite this, just 6% of people cited that as a 'top three' reason that they started their own business, with reporting women slightly higher than men (7% vs 5.5%).

While the majority of American small business owners believe that being a successful entrepreneur is a key way to create new generational wealth (78%), many have modest business aspirations, wanting to either stay a 'solo entrepreneur' (28%) or maintain being a small business with some employees and maybe a physical location (35%). Only 12% aspire to one day become a corporate business with a large employee base and headquarters. While revenue growth (63%) is unsurprisingly a top indicator of small business success, according to the survey respondents, other indicators point to the importance of emotional contentment rather than material accomplishments. For example, achieving happiness (60%) and a healthy work-life balance (60%) rounded out the top three indicators of success.

Just under two-thirds (62%) of American small business owners are confident they will achieve what they perceive as the American Dream, with male business owners showing more confidence than female (71% vs. 55%) and Millennials reporting themselves as the most confident generation (66%).

Small business owners do, however, face daunting economic concerns. For instance, 80% of small business owners agree that inflation is currently impeding entrepreneurs trying to achieve the American Dream. When reflecting on their biggest financial challenges:

42% rated some level of difficulty in access to financial capital when starting their business23% pointed to rising costs of wages and materials23% cited lack of personal wealth, which is notable when 55% used personal savings to start

Other top barriers to the American Dream for small business owners include:

Lack of access to technology (33%)Lack of access to free/affordable healthcare (32%)Lack of education (28%)Discrimination (28%)Inadequate language/communication skills (24%)

"This survey data shows that American small business owners are thinking beyond revenue and sales growth when they consider what the American Dream means to them - today it's more about feeling a sense of belonging, freedom, happiness, and work-life balance," said GoDaddy Chief Marketing Officer Fara Howard. "Whatever their interpretation is of the American Dream, GoDaddy is committed to helping these entrepreneurs achieve success on their terms."

To learn more about GoDaddy's American Dream survey, visit http://godaddy.com/ventureforward/summer-2023-american-dream-survey-results/.

To learn more about GoDaddy products, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

ffd72400-2776-4f90-a755-ba971928f469.jpg


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766009/American-Dream-Defined-by-Comfort-Happiness-and-Freedom-Say-Small-Business-Owners-in-GoDaddy-Study

img.ashx?id=766009
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.