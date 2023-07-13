NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Expedia Group

June 20 was World Refugee Day. Events like the ongoing crisis in Ukraine and earthquake in Turkey & Syria have devastated communities worldwide. To support global disaster response efforts, Expedia Group partners with the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Together with the IRC, we aim to further our collective impact. You can learn more about our partnership in the video above.

