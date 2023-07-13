CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Karbon-X (OTC Pink:KARX), a leading provider of carbon offset solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with ENVO, a pioneering company in the transportation industry. This collaboration will offset 416 Verified Carbon Units (VCUs), 416,000 kg of CO2 equivalent emissions, and plant over 460 trees, significantly reducing the carbon footprint of ENVO's employees in British Columbia. Karbon-X will be offering its subscribers the chance to win a brand new ENVO Stax Electric Road Bike.

"Our collaboration with ENVO showcases how carbon offsetting and electric biking can go hand in hand to reduce carbon emissions and promote a greener lifestyle. By offering customers the chance to win an electric bike, we encourage them to embrace sustainable transportation alternatives in the pursuit of a more environmentally conscious world. Ultimately, we hope to spark a broader conversation about the importance of collaboration within the sustainability space. By showcasing the value of such alliances, we aim to inspire other companies to join forces, magnify their impact, and create a future where sustainable practices become the norm." said Karbon-X Vice President Marita Dautel.

Karbon-X offers an innovative mobile app that allows individuals and businesses to offset a portion of their carbon footprint. By supporting projects with tangible environmental impact, users can make a real difference in combating climate change. Karbon-X is constantly investing in new projects that are scientifically proven by a stringent vetting process to reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions.

This partnership between ENVO and Karbon-X is symbolic of the prosperity inherent within the new green economy. A natural paring, these two companies both help the environment in their own way. Karbon-X has democratized access to carbon-offsets. ENVO has provided mass access to low carbon and no carbon transportation solutions. It simply makes sense that the two companies would choose to team up. The partnership with ENVO marks a significant milestone, as it demonstrates the company's dedication to social responsibility and environmental stewardship. Not only is ENVO at the forefront of the transportation industry, but it is now leading the way in integrating sustainability into its operational infrastructure. By offsetting 416 VCUs, ENVO is making a substantial contribution to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Additionally, the planting of over 460 trees will further support carbon sequestration.

About Karbon-X:

Karbon-X is a leading environmental company that empowers individuals to offset their carbon footprints and drive positive change for the planet. Through its user-friendly mobile app, Karbon-X allows users to contribute to impactful projects and make a real difference in the fight against climate change. The organization is committed to transparency, convenience, and supporting projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

About ENVO:

ENVO is a pioneering company in the transportation industry, focusing on evolving electric mobility and reducing the reliance on fossil fuels. Through innovative and well-engineered electric micro-mobility solutions, ENVO aims to make a difference in communities by offering sustainable alternatives to traditional transportation methods.

