Sophie Beckham Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer

Originally published in International Paper's 2022 Sustainability Report

Q: How does International Paper view its role and responsibility as a business responding to the demands of a changing world?

Over the past 125 years, International Paper has continually evolved to meet new challenges, anticipating and acting upon what's next. As a company, we believe our business model should drive sustainable outcomes. In order to deliver on that ambition, integrating sustainability principles into our day-to-day business activities is critical.

By carefully considering our impacts and dependencies, and assessing risks and opportunities associated with our value chain, we are advancing progress on our Vision 2030 goals and addressing challenges in real time. We're committed to improving our impact because we know that's what's needed for a livable world and a thriving society.

Q: How does International Paper continue to make an impact that extends beyond our forests and into local and global communities?

Our Vision 2030 Thriving People and Communities target challenges us to improve the lives of 100 million people by 2030 through initiatives that build community resilience by addressing critical needs. Our efforts, through employee volunteerism, product donations and financial contributions, are having a meaningful impact in the places where our employees live and work.

In 2022, International Paper contributed nearly $20 million worldwide to support charitable organizations aligned with our signature causes, positively impacting more than 10 million lives.

Q: What sustainability topics do you see emerging across your industry? What is International Paper doing to respond to this?

We recognize that our business model is entirely dependent on nature, and therefore biodiversity and climate are high on the agenda for International Paper and our broader industry.

These two topics are inextricably linked, and our work on Healthy and Abundant Forests addresses the intersection in order to advance nature and climate positive actions. We can't do this work alone; International Paper is committed to engaging with partners to share knowledge, develop tools to foster adoption of conservation approaches, and constantly challenge ourselves to go further.

