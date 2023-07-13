Kingstone Completes Reinsurance Placement

Author's Avatar
2 hours ago
Article's Main Image

$325 million of total catastrophe limit purchased

$10 million retention maintained

KINGSTON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2023 / Kingstone Companies, Inc. (Nasdaq:KINS) (the "Company" or "Kingstone"), a Northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company, announced today that its reinsurance program for the period July 1, 2023 through June 30, 2024 has been finalized.

Meryl Golden, Kingstone COO, stated, "I am delighted to let you know that Kingstone has finalized its 2023- 2024 catastrophe reinsurance placement. Kingstone purchased $325 million of total catastrophe limit. In spite of the hard reinsurance market, we were able to maintain our retention at $10 million. On a risk adjusted basis, the total cost accounted for 19% of March 31, 2023 premiums-in-force, 1 point higher than the prior year cost which accounted for 18% of March 31, 2022 premium-in-force. Over 25 reinsurers, including 3 new partners, participated in the program."

Jennifer Gravelle, Kingstone CFO, continued, "We have made numerous underwriting changes to better manage our catastrophe exposure and reduce the growth of our PML. For this treaty period, we were able to purchase a 6% lower limit as a result of these efforts."

About Kingstone Companies, Inc.

Kingstone is a northeast regional property and casualty insurance holding company whose principal operating subsidiary is Kingstone Insurance Company ("KICO"). KICO is a New York domiciled carrier writing business through retail and wholesale agents and brokers. KICO offers primarily personal lines insurance products in New York, New Jersey, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Kingstone is also licensed in Pennsylvania, New Hampshire and Maine.

CONTACT:

Kingstone Companies, Inc.
Jennifer Gravelle
Chief Financial Officer
(845) 768-1970

SOURCE: Kingstone Companies, Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/766031/Kingstone-Completes-Reinsurance-Placement

img.ashx?id=766031
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.