First Horizon's Brand Campaign Clinches 8 Coveted Marketing Industry Awards

2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 6, 2023

Let's Find A Way Brand Campaign, Showcasing Real-Life Clients, Earns International Recognition

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Horizon Bank is thrilled to announce that its Let's Find a Way brand campaign, featuring real First Horizon clients, has been honored with an exceptional tally of eight prestigious marketing industry awards. The campaign features five unique videos of real clients sharing how First Horizon has guided them to financial success. With impressive metrics, the campaign has been recognized for increasing brand awareness and impactful storytelling.

Watch the Let's Find A Way campaign videos here: Mack's Story, John's Story, Tommy's Story, Kathy's Story and Clint's Story

"It's an honor to be recognized for the Let's Find a Way campaign," shares Erin Pryor, chief marketing officer of First Horizon Bank. "We know how important it is for us to establish trust within the communities we serve, and this campaign perfectly captures First Horizon's dedication to helping our clients reach their financial goals."

The Let's Find a Way brand campaign's remarkable success has been recognized by:

Let's Find a Way
The Let's Find a Way campaign was designed to expand brand awareness and establish trust with existing and potential clients in the bank's portfolio of markets. The series of videos feature real client stories to showcase First Horizon's commitment to building and nurturing personal relationships with its clients. From securing an airport franchise to developing sustainable, mixed-use buildings, First Horizon bankers help their clients overcome obstacles to make their financial dreams a reality. The videos are leveraged in a robust digital campaign and targeted throughout the bank's extensive southeast footprint, specifically in newly acquired markets. This campaign was created in collaboration with Mindgruve, First Horizon's marketing agency of record.

"The Let's Find a Way campaign yielded quarter-over-quarter increases in media investment, impression volume, and clicks for First Horizon Bank," said Chad Robley, CEO and founder of Mindgruve. "We are honored to be recognized alongside so many prestigious companies like AT&T, AARP, and Vanguard for our work on this campaign."

About First Horizon
First Horizon Corp. (NYSE: FHN), with $80.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2023, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states across the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at www.FirstHorizon.com.

