HOUSTON, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. ( PAA) and Plains GP Holdings ( PAGP) announced they will release second-quarter 2023 earnings before market open on Friday, August 4, 2023 and will hold a joint webcast on the same day as follows:



What: Second-quarter 2023 earnings webcast

When: Friday, August 4, 2023 10:00 a.m. ET; 9:00 a.m. CT

Where: www.plains.com or https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w4wbvvbs

How: Live over the internet – log on at either of the addresses above

The slide presentation accompanying the conference call materials will be posted prior to the call at www.plains.com under the “Investor Relations” sections of the website (Navigate to: Investor Relations / either “PAA” or “PAGP” / News & Events). An audio replay will be available on the website after the call.

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL). PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles approximately 8 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. More information is available at www.plains.com.

Investor Relations Contacts :

Blake Fernandez

Michael Gladstein

(866) 809-1291