Backblaze Stockholders Approve Plan to Eliminate Dual-Class Share Structure

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Conversion of Class B Common Stock into Class A Common Stock Results in Single Class With Equal Voting Rights

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. ( BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud platform, today announced that its stockholders approved the auto-conversion of all outstanding shares of Class B common stock into shares of Class A common stock (on a 1:1 basis), thereby eliminating the Company’s dual-class share structure and providing all shareholders equal voting rights. The change underscores Backblaze’s commitment to being a shareholder-friendly company by simplifying the capital structure and administration processes.

“We have always prioritized simplicity as a company and this change aligns with our company values,” said Gleb Budman, Backblaze CEO and Chairperson of the Board. “We believe that simplifying the company’s capital structure is good for corporate governance and will help further the best interests of shareholders and broaden investor appeal.”

Since the Company’s initial public offering in November 2021 listing the Company’s Class A common stock, the Company has had two classes of common stock: Class A common stock and Class B common stock. The rights of the holders of Class A and Class B shares are identical, except in regards to voting. Each Class A share is entitled to one vote, and each Class B share is entitled to ten votes. Shares of Class B common stock irrevocably convert into shares of Class A common stock on a 1:1 basis.

Effective as of July 6, 2023, all outstanding shares of the Company’s Class B common stock automatically converted into Class A common stock on a one-for-one basis. The conversion had no effect on the economic rights of holders of shares of Class A common stock or Class B common stock, except for the elimination of the different voting powers of the two classes of stock.

For more information, please visit Backblaze blog.

About Backblaze

Backblaze makes it astonishingly easy to store, use, and protect data. The Backblaze Storage Cloud provides a foundation for businesses, developers, IT professionals, and individuals to build applications, host content, manage media, backup and archive data, and more. With over two billion gigabytes of data storage under management, the company currently works with more than 500,000 customers in over 175 countries. Founded in 2007, the company is based in San Mateo, CA. For more information, please go to www.backblaze.com.

Press Contact:
Jeanette Foster
Communications Manager, Backblaze
[email protected]

ti?nf=ODg3MDQyNiM1NjgwOTc3IzIyMDk4Nzk=
Backblaze-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.