Dime Community Bancshares to Release Earnings on July 28, 2023

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. ( DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the open of the U.S. equity markets on Friday, July 28, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, July 28, 2023, during which Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Kevin O’Connor, will discuss the Company’s second quarter financial performance. There will be a question-and-answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only) and archived for a period of one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/893173701.

Conference Call Details:

Dial-in for Live Call:
United States:1-833-470-1428
International:+1-929-526-1599
Access code:236348

Telephone Replay:

A recording will be available until Friday, August 11, 2023.

United States: 1-866-813-9403
International:+44-204-525-0658
Access code:786213

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc.
Investor Relations Contact:
Avinash Reddy
Senior Executive Vice President – Chief Financial Officer
Phone: 718-782-6200; Ext. 5909
Email: [email protected]

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.

