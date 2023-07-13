HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. ( DCOM) (the "Company") today announced that the Company expects to release its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2023 before the open of the U.S. equity markets on Friday, July 28, 2023. The Company will conduct a conference call at 8:30 a.m. (ET) on Friday, July 28, 2023, during which Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Kevin O’Connor, will discuss the Company’s second quarter financial performance. There will be a question-and-answer period after the CEO remarks. The conference call will be simultaneously webcast (listen only) and archived for a period of one year at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/893173701.



Dial-in for Live Call: United States: 1-833-470-1428 International: +1-929-526-1599 Access code: 236348

A recording will be available until Friday, August 11, 2023.

United States: 1-866-813-9403 International: +44-204-525-0658 Access code: 786213

ABOUT DIME COMMUNITY BANCSHARES, INC.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. is the holding company for Dime Community Bank, a New York State-chartered trust company with over $13.8 billion in assets and the number one deposit market share among community banks on Greater Long Island (1).

(1) Aggregate deposit market share for Kings, Queens, Nassau & Suffolk counties for community banks with less than $20 billion in assets.