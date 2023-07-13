Fortune Brands Sets Date for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Announcement and Investor Conference Call

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN or “Fortune Brands” or the “Company”), an industry-leading home, security and commercial building products company, will release second quarter 2023 financial results after the market close on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

At 5:00 p.m. ET, Chief Executive Officer Nicholas Fink, Chief Financial Officer David Barry, and Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs Leigh Avsec, will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2023 results. A live internet audio webcast of the conference call will be available on the Fortune Brands website at https://ir.fbin.com/upcoming-events. It is recommended that listeners log on at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A recorded replay of the call will be made available on the Company’s website shortly after the call has ended.

About Fortune Brands Innovations

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE: FBIN), headquartered in Deerfield, Ill., is a brand, innovation and channel leader focused on exciting, supercharged categories in the home products, security and commercial building markets. The Company’s growing portfolio of brands includes Moen, House of Rohl, Aqualisa, Emtek, Therma-Tru, Larson, Fiberon, Master Lock, SentrySafe, Yale and August. To learn more about FBIN, its brands and environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitments, visit www.FBIN.com.

