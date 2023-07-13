AUSTIN, Texas, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTC Solar, Inc. ( FTCI), a leading global provider of solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services, today announced the appointment of Tony Alvarez, a veteran of the solar and semiconductor industries, as Board Observer. The appointment was effective as of July 5, 2023.



Mr. Alvarez brings over 35 years of solar and engineering experience to FTC Solar. He currently serves as EVP of Memory Solutions at Infineon, where he is responsible for all aspects of the company’s memory business. Prior to that, he was CEO of Solaria, a leading residential solar company. Mr. Alvarez’s experience also includes CEO or other senior-level roles at Altierre, Aptina Imaging, Advanced Analogic Technologies, Leadis Technology, as well as 18 years at Cypress Semiconductor. He currently serves on the board of directors at Complete Solaria and NexGen Power Systems and has held prior board positions with SunEdison Semiconductor, ChipMOS Technology, Senaya, SunEdison, and Validity Sensors. He earned a B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tony Alvarez to FTC Solar,” said Shaker Sadasivam, Chairman of the Board, FTC Solar. “I’ve had the pleasure of working with Tony in the past and I know that his experience and insights will be an invaluable asset as we continue to position the company for significant growth ahead.”

About FTC Solar Inc.

Founded in 2017 by a group of renewable energy industry veterans, FTC Solar is a leading provider of solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services. Solar trackers significantly increase energy production at solar power installations by dynamically optimizing solar panel orientation to the sun. FTC Solar’s innovative tracker designs provide compelling performance and reliability, with an industry-leading installation cost-per-watt advantage.

