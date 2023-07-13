MALVERN, Pa., July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued earlier today by Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH), please note that the intended headline was omitted; the headline should have read "Vishay Intertechnology 60 V, 100 V, and 150 V TMBS® Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings to 7 A in DFN3820A Package". The corrected release follows:

Vishay Intertechnology 60 V, 100 V, and 150 V TMBS® Rectifiers Deliver High Current Ratings to 7 A in DFN3820A Package

Featuring Low 0.88 mm Profile and Wettable Flanks, Space-Saving Devices Provide Improved Thermal Performance and Efficiency

MALVERN, Pa. — Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (: VSH) today introduced five new series of 60 V, 100 V, and 150 V surface-mount Trench MOS Barrier Schottky (TMBS®) rectifiers in the low profile DFN3820A package with wettable flanks. Providing space-saving, high efficiency solutions for commercial, industrial, energy, and automotive applications, the VxNL63, VxNM63, VxN103, VxNM103, and VxNM153 each offer best in class current ratings up to 7 A, current density 50 % higher than the conventional SMA (DO-214AC) package, and 12 % higher compared to the SMF (DO-219AB) and are available in Automotive Grade, AEC-Q101 qualified versions.



The first package in Vishay’s new Power DFN family, the DFN3820A features a compact 3.8 mm by 2.0 mm footprint and an extremely low typical height of 0.88 mm, allowing the Vishay General Semiconductor rectifiers released today to make more efficient use of PCB space. Compared to the conventional SMB (DO-214AA), conventional SMA (DO-0214AC and SOD128), the package’s size is 60 % 44 %, 35 % smaller, respectively. At the same time, the devices’ optimized copper mass design and advanced die placement technology allow for superior thermal performance that enables operation at higher current ratings. The rectifiers offer equivalent or higher current ratings to devices in the SMA (DO-214AC), SMB (DO-214AA), and SOD128 packages.

The devices are intended for low voltage, high frequency inverters, DC/DC converters, freewheeling diodes, snubbers, polarity protection, reverse current blocking, and LED backlighting. Typical automotive applications will include electronic controls for airbags, motors, and fuel pumps; advanced driver assistance (ADAS), lidar, and camera systems; and 48 V boardnets, chargers, and battery management systems (BMS) in electric (EV) and hybrid electric vehicles (HEV). In addition, the rectifiers deliver high performance for energy generation, distribution, and storage; industrial automation equipment and tools; consumer electronics and appliances; notebooks and desktop computers; and telecom equipment.

The VxNL63, VxNM63, VxN103, VxNM103, and VxNM153 offer high temperature operation up to +175 °C, while their best in class forward voltage drop down to 0.45 V reduces power losses to improve efficiency. The wettable flanks of their DFN3820A package allow for automatic optical inspection (AOI), eliminating the need for an X-ray inspection. Ideal for automated placement, the rectifiers offer a MSL moisture sensitivity level of 1, per J-STD-020, LF maximum peak of 260 °C. The devices are RoHS-compliant and halogen-free, and their matte tin-plated leads meet the JESD 201 class 2 whisker test.

Device Specification Table:

Series V2NL63,

V3NL63,

V5NL63,

V7NL63 V2NM63,

V3NM63,

V5NM63,

V7NM63 V2N103,

V3N103,

V5N103,

V7N103 V2NM103,

V3NM103,

V5NM103,

V7NM103 V2NM153,

V3NM153,

V5NM153,

V7NM153 I F(AV) (A) 2, 3, 5, 7 2, 3, 5, 7 2, 3, 5, 7 2, 3, 5, 7 2, 3, 5, 7 V R (V) 60 60 100 100 150 I FSM (A) 50 - 120 50 – 120 50 - 120 50 - 120 50 - 120 V F typ.

(V) at 25 °C 0.5 – 0.52 0.58 - 0.59 0.6 – 0.64 0.63 – 0.67 0.85 – 0.9 125 °C 0.45 – 0.48 0.5 – 0.64 0.54 – 0.57 0.55 – 0.58 0.62 – 0.64 I R typ.

(mA) at 125 °C 1.8 - 5 0.2 – 0.8 2.5 – 9 0.6 – 2.5 0.8 – 3 I R max.

(mA) at 25 °C 0.05 – 0.11 0.01 – 0.015 0.15 – 0.33 0.03 – 0.16 0.02 – 0.07 125 °C 4 - 13 1 – 2.5 8 – 25 2 - 8 2 - 7 T J max. (°C) 150 175 150 175 175

Note: Base P/N-M3 for commercial grade, base P/NHM3 for AEC-Q101 qualified and Automotive Grade

Samples and production quantities of the new TMBS rectifiers in the DFN3820A package are available now, with lead times of 12 weeks.



Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech.™ Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the ( VSH, Financial). More on Vishay at www.Vishay.com.

The DNA of tech™ is a trademark of Vishay Intertechnology. TMBS is a registered trademark of Vishay Intertechnology.

Links to product datasheets:

www.vishay.com/en/diodes/schottky/dfn-3820a/

Link to product photo:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/albums/72177720309524168

Vishay on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/VishayIntertechnology

Vishay Twitter feed: http://twitter.com/vishayindust

Link to DNA of Tech image:

https://www.flickr.com/photos/vishay/50342588442/sizes/l/

For more information please contact:

Vishay Intertechnology

Peter Henrici, +1 408 567-8400

[email protected]

or

Redpines

Bob Decker, +1 415 409-0233

[email protected]



