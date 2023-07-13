Magnite to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 9, 2023

NEW YORK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The Company will host a conference call at 1:30 PM (PT) / 4:30 PM (ET) the same day to discuss its financial results and outlook.

Live conference call
Toll free number:(844) 875-6911 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:(412) 902-6511 (for international callers)
Passcode:Ask to join the Magnite conference call
Simultaneous audio webcasthttp://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”
Conference call replay
Toll Free number:(877) 344-7529 (for domestic callers)
Direct dial number:(412) 317-0088 (for international callers)
Passcode:4916523
Webcast link:http://investor.magnite.com, under “Events and Presentations”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite ( MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Investor Relations Contact
Nick Kormeluk, 949-500-0003
[email protected]

