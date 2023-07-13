Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE: LEVI) today announced financial results for the second quarter ended May 28, 2023.

"Our strong Q2 DTC and international results in a challenging environment demonstrate the resilience of our business model and the health of the Levi’s® brand globally," said Chip Bergh, president and chief executive officer of Levi Strauss & Co. "While U.S. wholesale remains pressured, we are pursuing initiatives to stabilize this business and drive market share gains. We are confident in our ability to navigate near-term headwinds and remain as optimistic as ever about the company’s future."

"We achieved our Q2 expectations across key metrics, including significant progress on inventory, and the implementation of our U.S. ERP," said Harmit Singh, chief financial and growth officer of Levi Strauss & Co. "While we are adjusting our full year outlook, we expect H2 revenues up mid-single-digits and a low-double-digit adjusted EBIT margin as strong growth in our large DTC and International businesses continue. As wholesale stabilizes and COGS improve, our business model is uniquely positioned to generate significant financial leverage beyond 2023."

Financial Highlights

Net Revenues of $1.3 billion decreased 9% on reported and constant-currency bases versus Q2 2022. Net revenues related to the planned shift in wholesale shipments from Q2 to Q1 primarily due to the U.S. ERP implementation negatively impacted Q2 by approximately $100 million or 7% of net revenues.

of $1.3 billion decreased 9% on reported and constant-currency bases versus Q2 2022. Net revenues related to the planned shift in wholesale shipments from Q2 to Q1 primarily due to the U.S. ERP implementation negatively impacted Q2 by approximately $100 million or 7% of net revenues. DTC net revenues increased 13% on a reported basis and 14% on a constant-currency basis, driven by broad-based growth in both company-operated mainline and outlet stores and e-commerce. E-commerce increased 20% on a reported basis and 21% on a constant-currency basis reflecting double-digit growth across all segments.

net revenues increased 13% on a reported basis and 14% on a constant-currency basis, driven by broad-based growth in both company-operated mainline and outlet stores and e-commerce. E-commerce increased 20% on a reported basis and 21% on a constant-currency basis reflecting double-digit growth across all segments. Wholesale net revenues decreased 22% on reported and constant-currency bases as strong growth in Asia and Latin America was offset by declines in North America and Europe. Adjusting for the shift in wholesale shipments from Q2 into Q1, global wholesale net revenues were down low-double-digits on top of nearly 20% constant-currency growth in the prior year. Global wholesale net revenues in the first half were up low-single-digits versus 2019.

net revenues decreased 22% on reported and constant-currency bases as strong growth in Asia and Latin America was offset by declines in North America and Europe. Adjusting for the shift in wholesale shipments from Q2 into Q1, global wholesale net revenues were down low-double-digits on top of nearly 20% constant-currency growth in the prior year. Global wholesale net revenues in the first half were up low-single-digits versus 2019. In the Americas , net revenues decreased 22% on reported and constant-currency bases. DTC net revenues increased 6% driven by strong performances in our company-operated mainline stores and e-commerce. Wholesale net revenues decreased 33%, largely driven by the aforementioned shift in wholesale shipments, as well as softer performance in the U.S.

, net revenues decreased 22% on reported and constant-currency bases. DTC net revenues increased 6% driven by strong performances in our company-operated mainline stores and e-commerce. Wholesale net revenues decreased 33%, largely driven by the aforementioned shift in wholesale shipments, as well as softer performance in the U.S. In Europe , net revenues decreased 2% on reported and constant-currency bases; excluding Russia, net revenues increased 1% on a constant-currency basis. DTC net revenues increased 7% on a reported basis and 6% on a constant-currency basis, and 14% excluding Russia, driven by strength in company-operated stores and e-commerce. Wholesale net revenues decreased 10% on reported and constant-currency bases, reflecting the cautious order environment among wholesale partners.

, net revenues decreased 2% on reported and constant-currency bases; excluding Russia, net revenues increased 1% on a constant-currency basis. DTC net revenues increased 7% on a reported basis and 6% on a constant-currency basis, and 14% excluding Russia, driven by strength in company-operated stores and e-commerce. Wholesale net revenues decreased 10% on reported and constant-currency bases, reflecting the cautious order environment among wholesale partners. Asia net revenues increased 18% on a reported basis and 27% on a constant-currency basis, reflecting growth across almost all markets, including strong growth in China. DTC net revenues rose 30% on a reported basis and 41% on a constant-currency basis, driven by strength in our company-operated mainline and outlet stores and e-commerce. Wholesale net revenues increased 5% on a reported basis and 13% on a constant-currency basis.

net revenues increased 18% on a reported basis and 27% on a constant-currency basis, reflecting growth across almost all markets, including strong growth in China. DTC net revenues rose 30% on a reported basis and 41% on a constant-currency basis, driven by strength in our company-operated mainline and outlet stores and e-commerce. Wholesale net revenues increased 5% on a reported basis and 13% on a constant-currency basis. For Other Brands, Dockers® and Beyond Yoga® combined, net revenues decreased 1% on a reported basis and 2% on a constant-currency basis. Beyond Yoga® rose 28% on reported and constant-currency bases. Dockers® declined 9% on a reported basis and 10% on a constant-currency basis as strong growth internationally and in DTC was offset by U.S. wholesale. In H1, Other Brands net revenues increased 11%, reflecting Dockers net revenues growth of 8% and Beyond Yoga up 19%.

Net Revenues Operating Income Three Months Ended % Increase (Decrease) Three Months Ended % Increase (Decrease) ($ millions) May 28,

2023 May 29,

2022 As

Reported Constant

Currency May 28,

2023 May 29,

2022 As

Reported Constant

Currency Americas $ 609 $ 776 (22 )% (22 )% $ 53 $ 159 (66 )% (67 )% Europe $ 361 $ 367 (2 )% (2 )% $ 55 $ 67 (18 )% (20 )% Asia $ 262 $ 222 18 % 27 % $ 32 $ 19 68 % 98 % Other Brands $ 105 $ 106 (1 )% (2 )% $ (2 ) $ 4 (150 )% (150 )%

Operating margin declined 450 basis points to 0.7% from 5.2% in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBIT margin declined 750 basis points to 2.4% from 9.9% last year as gross margin expansion was offset by SG&A deleverage on lower net revenues and higher marketing and DTC expenses. Gross margin was up 60 basis points to 58.7% from 58.1% in Q2 2022. Adjusted gross margin was up 50 basis points to 58.7% from 58.2% last year. Gross margin and Adjusted gross margin expansion were driven primarily by favorable channel and geographic mix, price increases, lower air freight expenses, and favorable currency exchange. These benefits were partially offset by the impact of lower full-price sales and higher product costs. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $774 million compared to $779 million in Q2 2022. Adjusted SG&A was $753 million compared to $711 million last year, reflecting higher planned advertising and promotion to support the 501®’s 150th anniversary campaign, and higher expenses to support DTC expansion.

declined 450 basis points to 0.7% from 5.2% in Q2 2022. Adjusted EBIT margin declined 750 basis points to 2.4% from 9.9% last year as gross margin expansion was offset by SG&A deleverage on lower net revenues and higher marketing and DTC expenses. Interest and other expenses , which include foreign exchange losses, was a $17 million expense compared to a net gain of $2 million in Q2 2022.

, which include foreign exchange losses, was a $17 million expense compared to a net gain of $2 million in Q2 2022. The effective tax rate was 78.4% compared to 36.1% in Q2 2022; the year-to-date effective tax rate of 14.3% is in line with full year expectations of low-to-mid teens.

was 78.4% compared to 36.1% in Q2 2022; the year-to-date effective tax rate of 14.3% is in line with full year expectations of low-to-mid teens. Net loss was $2 million compared to net income of $50 million in Q2 2022. Adjusted net income was $15 million compared to $117 million in Q2 2022.

was $2 million compared to net income of $50 million in Q2 2022. Adjusted net income was $15 million compared to $117 million in Q2 2022. Diluted loss per share was $(0.00) compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.12 in Q2 2022. Adjusted diluted earnings per share was $0.04 compared to $0.29 in Q2 2022.

Three Months Ended Decrease As Reported Decrease Constant Currency Six Months Ended Decrease As Reported Increase (Decrease) Constant Currency ($ millions, except per-share amounts) May 28,

2023 May 29,

2022 May 28,

2023 May 29,

2022 Net revenues $ 1,337 $ 1,471 (9 )% (9 )% $ 3,026 $ 3,063 (1 )% — % Net (loss) income $ (2 ) $ 50 (103 )% (103 )% $ 113 $ 246 (54 )% (53 )% Adjusted net income $ 15 $ 117 (87 )% (88 )% $ 150 $ 306 (51 )% (51 )% Adjusted EBIT $ 32 $ 145 (78 )% (79 )% $ 217 $ 383 (43 )% (43 )% Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.00 ) $ 0.12 (12 )¢ (13 )¢ $ 0.28 $ 0.61 (33 )¢ (31 )¢ Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.04 $ 0.29 (25 )¢ (26 )¢ $ 0.37 $ 0.75 (38 )¢ (38 )¢

Additional information regarding Adjusted gross margin, Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBIT, Adjusted EBIT margin, Adjusted net income, Adjusted diluted earnings per share, as well as amounts presented on a constant-currency basis, all of which are non-GAAP financial measures, is provided at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet Review as of May 28, 2023

Cash and cash equivalents were $472 million, while total liquidity was approximately $1.3 billion.

were $472 million, while total liquidity was approximately $1.3 billion. The company’s leverage ratio was 1.6 as compared to 1.1 at the end of Q2 2022.

was 1.6 as compared to 1.1 at the end of Q2 2022. Total inventories increased 18% on a dollar basis and 8% on a unit basis over prior year. The 15 points of sequential improvement on a dollar basis relative to Q1 was primarily attributable to reducing receipts and the implementation of the US ERP. Core product represents more than two-thirds of total inventories. We continue to expect sequential improvement, achieving inventory levels below prior year levels by year end. Improvement in inventory contributed to adjusted free cash flow turning positive in Q2, to $211 million.

Additional information regarding leverage ratio, which is a non-GAAP financial measure, is provided at the end of this press release.

Shareholder Returns

The company returned approximately $48 million to shareholders in the second quarter, in dividends representing $0.12 per share, up 20% from Q2 2022.

The company did not repurchase any shares in the quarter. At quarter end, the company had $680 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization, which has no expiration date.

The company declared a dividend of $0.12 per share, totaling approximately $48 million. The dividend is payable in cash on August 17, 2023 to the holders of record of Class A common stock and Class B common stock at the close of business August 4, 2023.

Fiscal 2023 Guidance

Reported net revenues are now expected to grow between 1.5% to 2.5% year-over-year vs. prior expectations of 1.5% to 3%.

Adjusted diluted EPS is now expected between $1.10 to $1.20 vs. $1.30 to $1.40 previously.

More details will be provided during the earnings conference call.

This outlook also assumes no significant worsening of macro-economic pressures on the consumer, inflationary pressures, supply chain disruptions, or currency impacts.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co. is one of the world's largest brand-name apparel companies and a global leader in jeanswear. The company designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children under the Levi's®, Dockers®, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co.™, Denizen® and Beyond Yoga® brands. Its products are sold in more than 110 countries worldwide through a combination of chain retailers, department stores, online sites, and a global footprint of approximately 3,200 brand-dedicated stores and shop-in-shops. Levi Strauss & Co.'s reported 2022 net revenues were $6.2 billion. For more information, go to http://levistrauss.com, and for financial news and announcements go to http://investors.levistrauss.com.

Source: Levi Strauss & Co. Investor Relations