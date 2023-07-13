Delisting of Securities of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd.; National Energy Services Reunited Corp.; Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.; IMV Inc.; Celyad Oncology SA; Aptinyx Inc.; Athenex, Inc.; Greencity Acquisition Corporation; QualTek Services Inc.;

NEW YORK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nasdaq Stock Market announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares of Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd.’s securities were suspended on March 29, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares and warrant of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. National Energy Services Reunited Corp.’s securities were suspended on April 28, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 3, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares of IMV Inc. IMV Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 11, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the American depositary shares of Celyad Oncology SA. Celyad Oncology SA’s securities were suspended on May 19, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Aptinyx Inc. Aptinyx Inc.’s securities were suspended on May 19, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Athenex, Inc. Athenex, Inc.’s securities were suspended on April 13, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the ordinary shares, unit, and warrants of Greencity Acquisition Corporation. Greencity Acquisition Corporation’s securities were suspended on June 1, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock and warrant of QualTek Services Inc. QualTek Services Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 2, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 2, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common shares and warrant of Wejo Group Limited. Wejo Group Limited’s securities were suspended on June 9, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the Class A common stock of Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. Cyxtera Technologies, Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 15, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 15, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Unico American Corporation. Unico American Corporation’s securities were suspended on June 15, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of PolarityTE, Inc. PolarityTE, Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 16, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of Oncorus, Inc. Oncorus, Inc.’s securities were suspended on June 21, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

Nasdaq also announced today that it will delist the common stock of OncoSec Medical Incorporated. OncoSec Medical Incorporated’s securities were suspended on June 26, 2023, and have not traded on Nasdaq since that time.

For more information about The Nasdaq Stock Market, visit the Nasdaq Web site at http://www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq’s rules governing the delisting of securities can be found in the Nasdaq Rule 5800 Series, available on the Nasdaq Web site: https://listingcenter.nasdaq.com/rulebook/nasdaq/rules/nasdaq-5800-series.

