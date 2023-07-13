UGI Corporation to Hold 3QFY23 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, August 3

UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) will announce the results of its third fiscal quarter earnings after the market closes on August 2, 2023. The company will hold a live internet audio webcast of its conference call to discuss results and other current activities at 9:00 AM ET on Thursday, August 3.

Interested parties may listen to the audio webcast both live and in replay on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com/investors/financial-reports/events-and-presentations or by visiting the company website https://www.ugicorp.com and clicking on “Investors” and then “Events and Presentations.”

About UGI
UGI Corporation (NYSE: UGI) is a distributor and marketer of energy products and services in the US and Europe. UGI offers safe, reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy solutions to customers through its subsidiaries, which provide natural gas transmission and distribution, electric generation and distribution, midstream services, propane distribution, renewable natural gas generation, distribution and marketing, and energy marketing services.

Comprehensive information about UGI Corporation is available on the Internet at https://www.ugicorp.com.

