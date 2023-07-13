HOUSTON, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Weatherford International plc ( WFRD) (“Weatherford,” the “Company,” “we,” “us,” and “our”) announced today the release of its 2022 Sustainability Report, which details our continued progress towards advancing our environmental, social, and governance (“ESG”) objectives, and highlights recent accomplishments.



Girish Saligram, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am pleased with the rigor the Company has developed to drive further progress in our ESG and sustainability initiatives throughout 2022. At Weatherford, we recognize our responsibility and opportunity to build a more sustainable world for future generations, and we will continue to innovate and evolve to ensure we play our part.”

We invite you to explore the 2022 Sustainability Report, which is available on the Company’s website.

About Weatherford

Weatherford delivers innovative energy services that integrate proven technologies with advanced digitalization to create sustainable offerings for maximized value and return on investment. Our world-class experts partner with customers to optimize their resources and realize the full potential of their assets. Operators choose us for strategic solutions that add efficiency, flexibility, and responsibility to any energy operation. The Company operates in approximately 75 countries with a global talent network of approximately 17,900 team members representing more than 110 nationalities and 345 operating locations.

