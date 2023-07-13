UDR Announces Dates for Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust and a GRESB 5 Star rated company for its sustainability leadership, announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after the market closes. A conference call will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be open to the public.

During the conference call, company officers will review second quarter results, discuss recent events, and conduct a question-and-answer period. The question-and-answer period will be limited to registered financial analysts. All other participants will have listen-only capability.

To participate in the webcast:

The webcast of the Company’s second quarter 2023 conference call will be available on UDR's website at ir.udr.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 30 days on UDR's website.

To participate in the telephone conference call:

Domestic: 1-877-423-9813

International: 1-201-689-8573

Please dial in at least five minutes prior to the start time.

Conference Call Playback:

Domestic: 1-844-512-2921

International: 1-412-317-6671

Passcode: 13739887

The playback can be accessed through August 27, 2023.

The full text of the earnings report and supplemental data will be available immediately following the earnings release to the wire services on July 26, 2023 at UDR’s investor relations website at ir.udr.com.

About UDR, Inc.

UDR, Inc. (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S. markets. As of March 31, 2023, UDR owned or had an ownership position in 58,411 apartment homes including 415 homes under development. For over 51 years, UDR has delivered long-term value to shareholders, the best standard of service to residents and the highest quality experience for associates.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230706571427r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706571427/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.