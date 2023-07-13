Mercer International Inc. Announces Conference Call for Second Quarter 2023 Results

NEW YORK, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercer International ( MERC) will release its second quarter results for the period ending June 30, 2023, on Thursday, August 3, 2023, after the close of the market. Juan Carlos Bueno, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Richard Short, Chief Financial Officer and Secretary, will be hosting a conference call on Friday, August 4, 2023, at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.

The conference call will be available to interested parties live over the Internet through a webcast by clicking on or copying and pasting the following link into their web browser: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/totdurc6

A link to the webcast is also available on the Investor Relations section of the company’s webpage. For those unable to participate in the live webcast, a replay of the webcast will be archived and accessible through the same link on the Company's website at https://mercerint.com/investors/events-calendar/.

New Process for Audio Access

To join the live call and ask a question, a participant must register by either desktop or mobile using the following URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI1a5c16805a8f4c38bfbb5dee04c9ae8f
Once registered, participants will receive a dial-in number and unique PIN number to access the call or can select the dial-out “Call Me” option to connect their phone instantly. Participants are advised to go to the website at least 15 minutes prior to the call to register.

Mercer International Inc. is a global forest products company with operations in Germany, the USA and Canada with an annual production capacity of 2.3 million tonnes of pulp, 960 million board feet of lumber, 210 thousand cubic meters of cross-laminated timber, 45 thousand cubic meters of glulam, 17 million pallets and 150,000 metric tonnes of wood pellets. For further information, please visit www.mercerint.com.

APPROVED BY:
Juan Carlos Bueno
President & CEO
604-684-1099

Richard Short, CPA, CA
CFO & Secretary
604-684-1099

