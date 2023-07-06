ATLANTA, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ameris Bancorp (Nasdaq: ABCB) (the "Company") announced today that it intends to release its second quarter 2023 financial results in a press release after the market closes on Thursday, July 27, 2023. H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, Nicole S. Stokes, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon S. Edwards, Chief Credit Officer, will host a teleconference at 9:00 a.m. Eastern time on Friday, July 28, 2023 to discuss the Company's results and answer appropriate questions.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 1-888-550-5279. The conference call access code is 9375737. A replay of the call will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call until August 11, 2023. To listen to the replay, dial 1-800-770-2030. The conference replay access code is 9375737. The financial information discussed will also be available on the Investor Relations page of the Ameris Bank website at ir.amerisbank.com.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia and the parent of Ameris Bank, a Georgia state-chartered bank. Ameris Bank currently has 164 branches in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

