GREENWICH, Conn., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD) today announced that the Company will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, August 3, 2023 before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. A conference call will be held on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

During the conference call, the Company's officers will review second quarter performance, discuss recent events and conduct a question-and-answer period.

Webcast
The conference call will also be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com. To listen to a live broadcast, go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time in order to register, download and install any necessary audio software. A replay of the call will also be available for 90 days on the Company's website.

To Participate in the Telephone Conference Call:
Dial in at least five minutes prior to start time.
Domestic: 1-877-407-9039
International: 1-201-689-8470

Conference Call Playback:
Domestic: 1-844-512-2921
International: 1-412-317-6671
Passcode: 13738883
The playback can be accessed through August 17, 2023.

Full Text of the Earnings Release

  • Internet -- The full text of the earnings release will be available on Thursday, August 3, 2023 at the Company's web site, www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.
  • Mail -- For those without Internet access, the second quarter earnings release will be available by mail or fax, on request. To receive a copy, please call the Company's Investor Relations line at 203-422-7788.

About Starwood Property Trust, Inc.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE: STWD), an affiliate of global private investment firm Starwood Capital Group, is a leading diversified finance company with a core focus on the real estate and infrastructure sectors. As of March 31, 2023, the Company has successfully deployed over $94 billion of capital since inception and manages a portfolio of over $28 billion across debt and equity investments. Starwood Property Trust's investment objective is to generate attractive and stable returns for shareholders, primarily through dividends, by leveraging a premiere global organization to identify and execute on the best risk adjusted returning investments across its target assets. Additional information can be found at www.starwoodpropertytrust.com.

