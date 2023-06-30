First Citizens BancShares, Inc. Announces Date of 2023 Second Quarter Earnings Call

Author's Avatar
54 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RALEIGH, N.C., July 6, 2023

RALEIGH, N.C., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- First Citizens BancShares, Inc. ("BancShares") (NASDAQ: FCNCA) today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023.

First_Citizens_BancShares__Logo.jpg

A conference call and webcast will be held to discuss BancShares' financial results at 9 a.m. Eastern time on the same day. The conference call and webcast may contain forward-looking statements and other material information.

To pre-register for this call (recommended), please visit https://www.netroadshow.com/events/login?show=316160df&confId=52944. After registering, a confirmation email will be sent with both a webcast link and dial-in details.

The investor presentation will be available on the company's website at ir.firstcitizens.com prior to the call start time. In addition, a link to the webcast will be posted on the website for those who do not pre-register. To join by telephone on the day of the call, please dial:

United States: 1-833-470-1428
Canada: 1-833-950-0062
All other locations: 1-929-526-1599
Access code: 109282

After the event, a replay of the call will be available via webcast at ir.firstcitizens.com.

About First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

First Citizens BancShares, Inc., a top 20 U.S. financial institution with more than $200 billion in assets, is the financial holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company ("First Citizens Bank"). Headquartered in Raleigh, N.C., and now celebrating the 125th anniversary of its founding, First Citizens Bank has built a unique legacy of strength, stability and long-term thinking that has spanned generations. First Citizens offers an array of general banking services including a network of more than 550 branches and offices in 23 states; commercial banking expertise delivering best-in-class lending, leasing and other financial services coast to coast; and a nationwide direct bank. First Citizens Bank, Member FDIC. Discover more at firstcitizens.com.

Contact:

Deanna Hart

Barbara Thompson

Investor Relations

Corporate Communications

919-716-2137

919-716-2716

favicon.png?sn=NY51091&sd=2023-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/first-citizens-bancshares-inc-announces-date-of-2023-second-quarter-earnings-call-301871354.html

SOURCE First Citizens BancShares, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY51091&Transmission_Id=202307061630PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY51091&DateId=20230706
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.