Envista Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Call

55 minutes ago
BREA, Calif., July 6, 2023

BREA, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envista Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NVST) ("Envista") will report financial results for its second quarter 2023 on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Envista will discuss these results on a conference call on the same day beginning at 2:00 PM PT and lasting approximately one hour.

The call and the accompanying slide presentation will be webcast on the "Investors" section of Envista's website, www.envistaco.com. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the presentation and will remain available for one year. You can access the conference call by dialing 800-343-4136 within the U.S. or +1 203-518-9843 outside the U.S. a few minutes before 2:00 PM PT and referencing conference ID #7016874.

Envista's earnings press release, the webcast slides, and other related presentation materials will be posted to the "Investors" section of Envista's website before the conference call and will remain available following the call.

ABOUT ENVISTA HOLDINGS CORPORATION

Envista is a global family of more than 30 trusted dental brands, including Nobel Biocare, Ormco, DEXIS, and Kerr, united by a shared purpose: to partner with professionals to improve lives. Envista helps its customers deliver the best possible patient care through industry-leading dental consumables, solutions, technology, and services. Its comprehensive portfolio, including dental implants and treatment options, orthodontics, and digital imaging technologies, covers a wide range of dentists' clinical needs for diagnosing, treating, and preventing dental conditions as well as improving the aesthetics of the human smile. With a foundation comprised of the proven Envista Business System (EBS) methodology, an experienced leadership team, and a strong culture grounded in continuous improvement, commitment to innovation, and deep customer focus, Envista is well equipped to meet the end-to-end needs of dental professionals worldwide. Envista is one of the largest global dental products companies, with significant market positions in some of the most attractive segments of the dental products industry. For more information, please visit www.envistaco.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION
Stephen Keller
Vice President Investor Relations
Envista Holdings Corporation
200 S. Kraemer Blvd., Building E
Brea, CA 92821
Telephone: (714) 817-7000
Fax: (714) 817-5450

