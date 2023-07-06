Meta to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results

Author's Avatar
55 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 6, 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ: META) announced today that the company's second quarter 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

Meta_Logo.jpg

Meta will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET the same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Meta Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation. 

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call at 800 633 8284 or +1 402 977 9140, Conference ID: 22027525. Transcripts of conference calls with publishing equity research analysts held on July 26, 2023 will also be posted to the investor.fb.com website.

Disclosure Information
Meta uses the investor.fb.com and about.fb.com/news/ websites as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Facebook Page (facebook.com/zuck), Instagram account (instagram.com/zuck) and Threads profile (threads.net/zuck) as means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. 

About Meta
Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. When Facebook launched in 2004, it changed the way people connect. Apps like Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp further empowered billions around the world. Now, Meta is moving beyond 2D screens toward immersive experiences like augmented and virtual reality to help build the next evolution in social technology.

Contacts
Investors:
Kenneth Dorell
[email protected] / investor.fb.com

Press:
Ryan Moore
[email protected] / about.fb.com/news/

favicon.png?sn=SF51387&sd=2023-07-06 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/meta-to-announce-second-quarter-2023-results-301871545.html

SOURCE Meta

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF51387&Transmission_Id=202307061615PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF51387&DateId=20230706
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.