WASHINGTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net revenue was approximately $132.6 million, an increase of 1.6% from the same period in 2021. The Company reported operating income of approximately $14.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $20.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $47.6 million, an increase of 7.9% from the same period in 2021. Net income was $856,000 or $0.02 per share (basic) compared to approximately $5.3 million or $0.10 per share (basic) for the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $31.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $32.5 million for the same period in 2021.

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "I was pleased that Adjusted EBITDA came in right on top of our full year guidance at $165.6 million, a new highwater mark for Urban One. Boosted by political advertising, our radio division outperformed the overall market by 360 basis points, and on a same station basis Q4 radio revenue was up approximately 14.1% year-over-year. Reach Media did not run their Fantastic Voyage cruise event in 2022, hence Q4 revenues were down year-over-year, but normalizing for that event Q4 BCF was down approximately $317,000 year-over-year. Our digital segment grew revenue by 24%, however margins were reduced by a combination of higher traffic acquisition, ad production, and video content costs. Our cable TV segment suffered from a combination of audience under-delivery against upfront commitments, timing of FVOD payments in Q4 2021, and attrition in local direct response advertising. This was partially offset by improved upfront CPM's. Paid cable subscriber churn was -10% vs Q4 2021. Despite the softer fourth quarter, our cable television segment Adjusted EBITDA of $105.3 million was the highest in our history, helping us to keep net leverage below 4.0x at 3.96x. Pro-forma for the sale of our interest in MGM National Harbor and the Indianapolis radio acquisition, net leverage was 3.21x.

As for our preliminary results for 2023, Q1 2023, same station radio segment revenue was up 2.0% on a same station basis, however we have seen a slow-down in Q2 which is currently pacing down -5.0% same station or -0.9% ex political. Year to date through May 2023, according to Miller Kaplan our radio markets are down -2.8% vs Urban One -2.9% same station. We will have the benefit of the Indianapolis acquisition in the comparisons for Q1 through Q3, which will help to offset that lack of political revenues in 2023, although the margins on political revenues are significantly higher. Revenues at Reach Media were up 8.8% in first quarter 2023 and will be further boosted in Q2 by the Fantastic Voyage. Our digital segment revenues were down 2.7% in first quarter, although they have bounced back up mid-single digits in Q2. We expect margins at digital to remain in the low 20% range, as TAC, content and employee costs normalize into a steady state. The audience under-delivery at TV One has continued into 2023, with advertising revenues down -15.9% for Q1 and down mid-to-high single digits for Q2. Our TV affiliate revenues in 2023 are down approximately 7% year to date. This will put pressure on the TV One EBITDA, which we currently expect to be in the range $88-90 million for full year 2023.

We will talk more about the full-year outlook for 2023 on our earnings call, but overall, I believe we will still compare favorably to pre-pandemic 2019 results, despite the off-cycle political revenues and general advertising market slow-down that the industry is experiencing."

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 7, 2023, the Company announced that in connection with the preparation of its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's management, in consultation with its independent registered public accounting firm, re-evaluated its accounting for the valuation of its investment interest in MGM National Harbor (the "MGM Investment"), which the Company sold for cash proceeds of approximately $136.8 million on April 21, 2023. After further review of the Company's accounting for its MGM Investment, it was determined that adjustments are required to the Company's financial statements as of January 1, 2021 and for each of the annual and interim periods ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 (the "Affected Periods"), due to understatements in the value of the MGM Investment, and related tax effects. In addition to the adjustment related to the MGM Investment, the Company included corrections for misstatements that were deemed immaterial to any period presented in our previously issued financial statements. These misstatements are related to radio broadcasting license impairment, right of use assets, fair value of the Reach Media redeemable noncontrolling interest, amortization of certain launch assets, misclassifications of certain balance sheet items, and any related tax effects. The Company also corrected certain line items within the statements of cash flows and certain disclosures related to deferred tax assets and content assets for errors identified. See the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 30, 2023, for more information related to the restatement, including descriptions of the misstatements and the impacts on the Company's consolidated financial statements.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) ( in thousands, except share data ) ( in thousands, except share data ) ( As Restated ) ( As Restated) NET REVENUE $ 132,566 $ 130,475 $ 484,604 $ 440,285 OPERATING EXPENSES Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation 36,270 38,243 122,629 119,072 Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 48,670 48,097 159,991 141,979 Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation 19,217 19,293 49,985 50,837 Stock-based compensation 1,126 87 6,595 565 Depreciation and amortization 2,643 2,364 10,034 9,289 Impairment of long-lived assets 10,328 2,104 40,683 2,104 Total operating expenses 118,254 110,188 389,917 323,846 Operating income 14,312 20,287 94,687 116,439 INTEREST INCOME 465 33 939 218 INTEREST EXPENSE 14,628 15,908 61,751 65,702 (GAIN) LOSS ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT (3,026) - (6,718) 6,949 OTHER INCOME, net (2,351) (1,968) (16,083) (8,134) Income before provision for income taxes and noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 5,526 6,380 56,676 52,140 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 3,875 424 16,721 13,034 NET INCOME 1,651 5,956 39,955 39,106 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS 795 670 2,626 2,315 NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ 856 $ 5,286 $ 37,329 $ 36,791 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3 47,114,178 51,206,358 48,928,063 50,163,600 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4 49,941,335 55,084,927 52,174,337 54,136,641

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted: ( unaudited ) ( unaudited ) ( unaudited ) ( unaudited ) (in thousands, except per share data) (in thousands, except per share data) ( As Restated ) ( As Restated ) Net income attributable to common stockholders (basic) $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.76 $ 0.73 Net income attributable to common stockholders (diluted) $ 0.02 $ 0.10 $ 0.72 $ 0.68 SELECTED OTHER DATA Broadcast and digital operating income 1 $ 47,626 $ 44,135 $ 201,984 $ 179,234 Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation: Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 856 $ 5,286 $ 37,329 $ 36,791 Add back non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in net income: Interest income (465) (33) (939) (218) Interest expense 14,628 15,908 61,751 65,702 Provision for income taxes 3,875 424 16,721 13,034 Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses 19,217 19,293 49,985 50,837 Stock-based compensation 1,126 87 6,595 565 (Gain) loss on retirement of debt (3,026) - (6,718) 6,949 Other income, net (2,351) (1,968) (16,083) (8,134) Depreciation and amortization 2,643 2,364 10,034 9,289 Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 795 670 2,626 2,315 Impairment of long-lived assets 10,328 2,104 40,683 2,104 Broadcast and digital operating income $ 47,626 $ 44,135 $ 201,984 $ 179,234 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 31,740 $ 32,487 $ 165,592 $ 150,222 Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation: Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 856 $ 5,286 $ 37,329 $ 36,791 Interest income (465) (33) (939) (218) Interest expense 14,628 15,908 61,751 65,702 Provision for income taxes 3,875 424 16,721 13,034 Depreciation and amortization 2,643 2,364 10,034 9,289 EBITDA $ 21,537 $ 23,949 $ 124,896 $ 124,598 Stock-based compensation 1,126 87 6,595 565 (Gain) loss on retirement of debt (3,026) - (6,718) 6,949 Other income, net (2,351) (1,968) (16,083) (8,134) Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries 795 670 2,626 2,315 Corporate development costs 377 1,886 1,810 6,727 Employment Agreement Award and other compensation (67) 3,465 2,129 6,163 Contingent consideration from acquisition - - - 280 Severance-related costs 462 311 850 965 Investment income from MGM National Harbor 2,559 1,983 8,804 7,690 Impairment of long-lived assets 10,328 2,104 40,683 2,104 Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,740 $ 32,487 $ 165,592 $ 150,222

December 31, 2022 December 31, 2021 ( as restated ) (in thousands ) SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 95,379 $ 152,218 Intangible assets, net 765,191 774,167 Available-for-sale securities - at fair value 136,826 112,600 Total assets 1,338,487 1,329,025 Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs) 739,000 818,616 Total liabilities 979,417 1,006,690 Total stockholders' equity 333,772 303,680 Redeemable noncontrolling interests 25,298 18,655 December 31, 2022 Applicable Interest Rate ( in thousands ) SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA: 7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs of approximately $11.0 million (fixed rate) $ 739,000 7.375 %

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-K/A, 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Net revenue increased to approximately $132.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from approximately $130.5 million for the same period in 2021. Net revenues from our radio broadcasting segment increased 23.8% compared to the same period in 2021. Net revenue from our radio broadcasting segment, excluding political advertising, increased 9.2% compared to the same period in 2021. Same station net revenue from our radio broadcasting segment, excluding political advertising, decreased 0.7% compared to the same period in 2021. We recognized approximately $11.9 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $19.3 million for the same period in 2021. The Fantastic Voyage took place during the fourth quarter of 2021 and Reach Media recognized approximately $7.0 million in revenue from operating the event. We recognized approximately $49.7 million and $54.1 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively, due primarily to decreased advertising and affiliate sales. We recognized approximately $24.2 million in revenue for our digital segment during the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $19.5 million in the same period in 2021, primarily from higher direct revenues.

