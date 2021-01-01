URBAN ONE, INC. REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

PR Newswire

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2023

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONEK and UONE) today reported its results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. Net revenue was approximately $132.6 million, an increase of 1.6% from the same period in 2021. The Company reported operating income of approximately $14.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $20.3 million for the three months ended December 31, 2021. Broadcast and digital operating income1 was approximately $47.6 million, an increase of 7.9% from the same period in 2021. Net income was $856,000 or $0.02 per share (basic) compared to approximately $5.3 million or $0.10 per share (basic) for the same period in 2021. Adjusted EBITDA2 was approximately $31.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $32.5 million for the same period in 2021.

Alfred C. Liggins, III, Urban One's CEO and President stated, "I was pleased that Adjusted EBITDA came in right on top of our full year guidance at $165.6 million, a new highwater mark for Urban One. Boosted by political advertising, our radio division outperformed the overall market by 360 basis points, and on a same station basis Q4 radio revenue was up approximately 14.1% year-over-year. Reach Media did not run their Fantastic Voyage cruise event in 2022, hence Q4 revenues were down year-over-year, but normalizing for that event Q4 BCF was down approximately $317,000 year-over-year. Our digital segment grew revenue by 24%, however margins were reduced by a combination of higher traffic acquisition, ad production, and video content costs. Our cable TV segment suffered from a combination of audience under-delivery against upfront commitments, timing of FVOD payments in Q4 2021, and attrition in local direct response advertising. This was partially offset by improved upfront CPM's. Paid cable subscriber churn was -10% vs Q4 2021. Despite the softer fourth quarter, our cable television segment Adjusted EBITDA of $105.3 million was the highest in our history, helping us to keep net leverage below 4.0x at 3.96x. Pro-forma for the sale of our interest in MGM National Harbor and the Indianapolis radio acquisition, net leverage was 3.21x.

As for our preliminary results for 2023, Q1 2023, same station radio segment revenue was up 2.0% on a same station basis, however we have seen a slow-down in Q2 which is currently pacing down -5.0% same station or -0.9% ex political. Year to date through May 2023, according to Miller Kaplan our radio markets are down -2.8% vs Urban One -2.9% same station. We will have the benefit of the Indianapolis acquisition in the comparisons for Q1 through Q3, which will help to offset that lack of political revenues in 2023, although the margins on political revenues are significantly higher. Revenues at Reach Media were up 8.8% in first quarter 2023 and will be further boosted in Q2 by the Fantastic Voyage. Our digital segment revenues were down 2.7% in first quarter, although they have bounced back up mid-single digits in Q2. We expect margins at digital to remain in the low 20% range, as TAC, content and employee costs normalize into a steady state. The audience under-delivery at TV One has continued into 2023, with advertising revenues down -15.9% for Q1 and down mid-to-high single digits for Q2. Our TV affiliate revenues in 2023 are down approximately 7% year to date. This will put pressure on the TV One EBITDA, which we currently expect to be in the range $88-90 million for full year 2023.

We will talk more about the full-year outlook for 2023 on our earnings call, but overall, I believe we will still compare favorably to pre-pandemic 2019 results, despite the off-cycle political revenues and general advertising market slow-down that the industry is experiencing."

As previously disclosed in the Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on April 7, 2023, the Company announced that in connection with the preparation of its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022, the Company's management, in consultation with its independent registered public accounting firm, re-evaluated its accounting for the valuation of its investment interest in MGM National Harbor (the "MGM Investment"), which the Company sold for cash proceeds of approximately $136.8 million on April 21, 2023. After further review of the Company's accounting for its MGM Investment, it was determined that adjustments are required to the Company's financial statements as of January 1, 2021 and for each of the annual and interim periods ended December 31, 2021 and September 30, 2022 (the "Affected Periods"), due to understatements in the value of the MGM Investment, and related tax effects. In addition to the adjustment related to the MGM Investment, the Company included corrections for misstatements that were deemed immaterial to any period presented in our previously issued financial statements. These misstatements are related to radio broadcasting license impairment, right of use assets, fair value of the Reach Media redeemable noncontrolling interest, amortization of certain launch assets, misclassifications of certain balance sheet items, and any related tax effects. The Company also corrected certain line items within the statements of cash flows and certain disclosures related to deferred tax assets and content assets for errors identified. See the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on June 30, 2023, for more information related to the restatement, including descriptions of the misstatements and the impacts on the Company's consolidated financial statements.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except share data)

(in thousands, except share data)

(As Restated)

(As Restated)

NET REVENUE

$ 132,566

$ 130,475

$ 484,604

$ 440,285

OPERATING EXPENSES

Programming and technical, excluding stock-based compensation

36,270

38,243

122,629

119,072

Selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation

48,670

48,097

159,991

141,979

Corporate selling, general and administrative, excluding stock-based compensation

19,217

19,293

49,985

50,837

Stock-based compensation

1,126

87

6,595

565

Depreciation and amortization

2,643

2,364

10,034

9,289

Impairment of long-lived assets

10,328

2,104

40,683

2,104

Total operating expenses

118,254

110,188

389,917

323,846

Operating income

14,312

20,287

94,687

116,439

INTEREST INCOME

465

33

939

218

INTEREST EXPENSE

14,628

15,908

61,751

65,702

(GAIN) LOSS ON RETIREMENT OF DEBT

(3,026)

-

(6,718)

6,949

OTHER INCOME, net

(2,351)

(1,968)

(16,083)

(8,134)

Income before provision for income taxes and noncontrolling

interest in income of subsidiaries

5,526

6,380

56,676

52,140

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

3,875

424

16,721

13,034

NET INCOME

1,651

5,956

39,955

39,106

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS

795

670

2,626

2,315

NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$ 856

$ 5,286

$ 37,329

$ 36,791

Weighted average shares outstanding - basic3

47,114,178

51,206,358

48,928,063

50,163,600

Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted4

49,941,335

55,084,927

52,174,337

54,136,641

Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2022

2021

2022

2021

PER SHARE DATA - basic and diluted:

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(in thousands, except per share data)

(As Restated)

(As Restated)

Net income attributable to common stockholders (basic)

$ 0.02

$ 0.10

$ 0.76

$ 0.73

Net income attributable to common stockholders (diluted)

$ 0.02

$ 0.10

$ 0.72

$ 0.68

SELECTED OTHER DATA

Broadcast and digital operating income 1

$ 47,626

$ 44,135

$ 201,984

$ 179,234

Broadcast and digital operating income reconciliation:

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 856

$ 5,286

$ 37,329

$ 36,791

Add back non-broadcast and digital operating income items included in net income:

Interest income

(465)

(33)

(939)

(218)

Interest expense

14,628

15,908

61,751

65,702

Provision for income taxes

3,875

424

16,721

13,034

Corporate selling, general and administrative expenses

19,217

19,293

49,985

50,837

Stock-based compensation

1,126

87

6,595

565

(Gain) loss on retirement of debt

(3,026)

-

(6,718)

6,949

Other income, net

(2,351)

(1,968)

(16,083)

(8,134)

Depreciation and amortization

2,643

2,364

10,034

9,289

Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

795

670

2,626

2,315

Impairment of long-lived assets

10,328

2,104

40,683

2,104

Broadcast and digital operating income

$ 47,626

$ 44,135

$ 201,984

$ 179,234

Adjusted EBITDA2

$ 31,740

$ 32,487

$ 165,592

$ 150,222

Adjusted EBITDA reconciliation:

Net income attributable to common stockholders

$ 856

$ 5,286

$ 37,329

$ 36,791

Interest income

(465)

(33)

(939)

(218)

Interest expense

14,628

15,908

61,751

65,702

Provision for income taxes

3,875

424

16,721

13,034

Depreciation and amortization

2,643

2,364

10,034

9,289

EBITDA

$ 21,537

$ 23,949

$ 124,896

$ 124,598

Stock-based compensation

1,126

87

6,595

565

(Gain) loss on retirement of debt

(3,026)

-

(6,718)

6,949

Other income, net

(2,351)

(1,968)

(16,083)

(8,134)

Noncontrolling interest in income of subsidiaries

795

670

2,626

2,315

Corporate development costs

377

1,886

1,810

6,727

Employment Agreement Award and other compensation

(67)

3,465

2,129

6,163

Contingent consideration from acquisition

-

-

-

280

Severance-related costs

462

311

850

965

Investment income from MGM National Harbor

2,559

1,983

8,804

7,690

Impairment of long-lived assets

10,328

2,104

40,683

2,104

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 31,740

$ 32,487

$ 165,592

$ 150,222

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

(as restated)

(in thousands)

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA:

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

$ 95,379

$ 152,218

Intangible assets, net

765,191

774,167

Available-for-sale securities - at fair value

136,826

112,600

Total assets

1,338,487

1,329,025

Total debt (including current portion, net of issuance costs)

739,000

818,616

Total liabilities

979,417

1,006,690

Total stockholders' equity

333,772

303,680

Redeemable noncontrolling interests

25,298

18,655

December 31, 2022

Applicable Interest Rate

(in thousands)

SELECTED LEVERAGE DATA:

7.375% senior secured notes due February 2028, net of issuance costs of approximately $11.0 million (fixed rate)

$ 739,000

7.375 %

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements represent management's current expectations and are based upon information available to Urban One at the time of this release. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond Urban One's control, that may cause the actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are described in Urban One's reports on Forms 10-K, 10-K/A, 10-Q, 10-Q/A, 8-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). Urban One does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements.

Net revenue increased to approximately $132.6 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, from approximately $130.5 million for the same period in 2021. Net revenues from our radio broadcasting segment increased 23.8% compared to the same period in 2021. Net revenue from our radio broadcasting segment, excluding political advertising, increased 9.2% compared to the same period in 2021. Same station net revenue from our radio broadcasting segment, excluding political advertising, decreased 0.7% compared to the same period in 2021. We recognized approximately $11.9 million of revenue from our Reach Media segment during the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $19.3 million for the same period in 2021. The Fantastic Voyage took place during the fourth quarter of 2021 and Reach Media recognized approximately $7.0 million in revenue from operating the event. We recognized approximately $49.7 million and $54.1 million of revenue from our cable television segment during the three months ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively, due primarily to decreased advertising and affiliate sales. We recognized approximately $24.2 million in revenue for our digital segment during the three months ended December 31, 2022, compared to approximately $19.5 million in the same period in 2021, primarily from higher direct revenues.

The following chart indicates the sources of our net revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021.

Three Months Ended December 31,

2022

2021

$ Change

% Change

(Unaudited)

