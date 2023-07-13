LiveWire Group. Inc. (NYSE: LVWR) will release its second quarter financial results before market hours Thursday, July 27, 2023. The public is invited to attend an audio webcast from 8-9 a.m. CDT. LiveWire leadership will be joining the Harley-Davidson, Inc. audio webcast to discuss LiveWire’s financial results, developments in the business, and updates to the Company’s outlook.

Webcast participants should log-on and register at least 10 minutes prior to the start time and can access the slide presentation here: https://investor.livewire.com/news-events-1/events/default.aspx. A replay of the audio webcast will be available approximately two hours after the call concludes.

Company Background

LiveWire is majority owned by Harley-Davidson, Inc. and has a dedicated focus on the electric motorcycle sector. www.livewire.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230706460911/en/