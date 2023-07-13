Goodfellow Reports Its Results for the Second Quarter Ended May 31, 2023

1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

DELSON, Quebec, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.

For the three months ended May 31, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $6.6 million or $0.77 per share compared to net earnings of $12.5 million or $1.46 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $142.3 million compared to $184.9 million last year.

For the six months ended May 31, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $6.4 million or $0.75 per share compared to net earnings of $17.7 million or $2.06 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $248.3 million compared to $314.3 million last year.

Given the slowing economy and widespread market uncertainty, the decline in seasonal demand was in line with expectations. Goodfellow's experienced team has continued to provide excellent service to clients from coast to coast, while diligently managing increased overhead costs to achieve strong results. While these results are lower than last year, they represent a solid performance for the second quarter.

About Goodfellow

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.

GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022
(in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)
Unaudited
For the three months endedFor the six months ended
May 31
2023		May 31
2022		May 31
2023		May 31
2022
$$$$
Sales 142,326184,947248,251314,312
Expenses
Cost of goods sold110,034143,745194,294245,001
Selling, administrative and general expenses22,23922,90043,92343,338
Net financial costs9218821,1951,446
133,194167,527239,412289,785
Earnings before income taxes9,13217,4208,83924,527
Income taxes2,5574,8782,4756,868
Total comprehensive income6,57512,5426,36417,659
Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted0.771.460.752.06
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
As atAs atAs at
May 31
2023		November 30
2022		May 31
2022
$$$
Assets
Current Assets
Cash3,1713,4202,608
Trade and other receivables87,16364,423101,654
Income taxes receivable6,0012,4391,078
Inventories122,268112,294141,126
Prepaid expenses2,2632,5559,451
Total Current Assets220,866185,131255,917
Non-Current Assets
Property, plant and equipment32,40532,26930,782
Intangible assets1,7952,0962,388
Right-of-use assets12,91614,99913,663
Defined benefit plan asset11,76011,62010,426
Other assets802802802
Total Non-Current Assets59,67861,78658,061
Total Assets280,544246,917313,978
Liabilities
Current Liabilities
Bank indebtedness34,002-72,320
Trade and other payables36,55336,28644,322
Provision2,2522,281405
Current portion of lease liabilities4,7484,9694,605
Total Current Liabilities77,55543,536121,652
Non-Current Liabilities
Provision7706342,255
Lease liabilities10,18912,53711,738
Deferred income taxes3,4313,4313,151
Total Non-Current Liabilities14,39016,60217,144
Total Liabilities91,94560,138138,796
Shareholders’ Equity
Share capital9,3949,4199,424
Retained earnings179,205177,360165,758
188,599186,779175,182
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity280,544246,917313,978
GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
For the three and six months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
For the three months endedFor the six months ended
May 31
2023		May 31
2022		May 31
2023		May 31
2022
$$$$
Operating Activities
Net earnings6,57512,5426,36417,659
Adjustments for:
Depreciation and amortization of:
Property, plant and equipment7955771,5401,152
Intangible assets150 152301 302
Right-of-use assets1,188 1,1402,445 2,190
Accretion expense on provision68 26136 51
Provision(7) 462(29) 462
Income taxes2,557 4,8782,475 6,868
Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment(171)(10)(181)(35)
Interest expense481 385569 499
Interest on lease liabilities158 147140 278
Funding in excess of pension plan expense(70) (15)(140) (29)
Other(10) (24)(139) (25)
11,714 20,26013,481 29,372
Changes in non-cash working capital items(15,844)(32,520)(32,124)(68,474)
Interest paid(632)(617)(740)(887)
Income taxes paid(3,019)(3,277)(6,037)(16,968)
(19,495)(36,414)(38,901)(86,329)
Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (7,781)(16,154)(25,420)(56,957)
Financing Activities
Net (decrease) increase in bank loans(2,000) --11,000
Net increase in banker’s acceptances23,000 32,00028,000 53,000
Payment of lease liabilities(1,287)(1,233)(2,792)(2,420)
Redemption of shares(150)-(270)-
Dividends paid(4,274)(3,425)(4,274)(3,425)
Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 15,289 27,34220,66458,155
Investing Activities
Acquisition of property, plant and equipment(839)(1,468)(1,683)(1,912)
Increase in intangible assets-(40)-(40)
Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment178 10188 35
Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (661)(1,498)(1,495)(1,917)
Net cash inflow (outflow)6,8479,690(6,251)(719)
Cash position, beginning of period(9,678) (13,402)3,420 (2,993)
Cash position, end of period(2,831)(3,712)(2,831)(3,712)
Cash position is comprised of:
Cash3,171 2,6083,171 2,608
Bank overdraft(6,002)(6,320)(6,002)(6,320)
(2,831)(3,712)(2,831)(3,712)


GOODFELLOW INC.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity
For the six months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022
(in thousands of dollars)
Unaudited
Share
Capital		Retained
Earnings		Total
$$$
Balance as at November 30, 20219,424151,524160,948
Net earnings-17,65917,659
Total comprehensive income-17,65917,659
Dividend-(3,425)(3,425)
Balance as at May 31, 20229,424165,758175,182
Balance as at November 30, 20229,419 177,360 186,779
Net earnings -6,3646,364
Total comprehensive income -6,3646,364
Dividend -(4,274)(4,274)
Redemption of Shares (25)(245)(270)
Balance as at May 31, 20239,394179,205188,599


From:Goodfellow Inc.
Patrick Goodfellow
President and CEO
T: 450 635-6511
F: 450 635-3730
