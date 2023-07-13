DELSON, Quebec, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Goodfellow Inc. (TSX: GDL) (the “Company” or “Goodfellow”) announced today its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2023.



For the three months ended May 31, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $6.6 million or $0.77 per share compared to net earnings of $12.5 million or $1.46 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $142.3 million compared to $184.9 million last year.

For the six months ended May 31, 2023, the Company reported net earnings of $6.4 million or $0.75 per share compared to net earnings of $17.7 million or $2.06 per share a year ago, while consolidated sales were $248.3 million compared to $314.3 million last year.

Given the slowing economy and widespread market uncertainty, the decline in seasonal demand was in line with expectations. Goodfellow's experienced team has continued to provide excellent service to clients from coast to coast, while diligently managing increased overhead costs to achieve strong results. While these results are lower than last year, they represent a solid performance for the second quarter.

Goodfellow is a diversified manufacturer of value-added lumber products, as well as a wholesale distributor of building materials and floor coverings. Goodfellow has a distribution footprint from coast-to-coast in Canada servicing commercial and residential sectors through lumber yard retailer networks, manufacturers, industrial and infrastructure project partners, and floor covering specialists. Goodfellow also leverages its value-added product capabilities to serve lumber markets internationally. Goodfellow Inc. is a publicly traded company, and its shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “GDL”.





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income For the three and six months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of dollars, except per share amounts) Unaudited For the three months ended For the six months ended May 31

2023 May 31

2022 May 31

2023 May 31

2022 $ $ $ $ Sales 142,326 184,947 248,251 314,312 Expenses Cost of goods sold 110,034 143,745 194,294 245,001 Selling, administrative and general expenses 22,239 22,900 43,923 43,338 Net financial costs 921 882 1,195 1,446 133,194 167,527 239,412 289,785 Earnings before income taxes 9,132 17,420 8,839 24,527 Income taxes 2,557 4,878 2,475 6,868 Total comprehensive income 6,575 12,542 6,364 17,659 Net earnings per share – Basic and Diluted 0.77 1.46 0.75 2.06

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited As at As at As at May 31

2023 November 30

2022 May 31

2022 $ $ $ Assets Current Assets Cash 3,171 3,420 2,608 Trade and other receivables 87,163 64,423 101,654 Income taxes receivable 6,001 2,439 1,078 Inventories 122,268 112,294 141,126 Prepaid expenses 2,263 2,555 9,451 Total Current Assets 220,866 185,131 255,917 Non-Current Assets Property, plant and equipment 32,405 32,269 30,782 Intangible assets 1,795 2,096 2,388 Right-of-use assets 12,916 14,999 13,663 Defined benefit plan asset 11,760 11,620 10,426 Other assets 802 802 802 Total Non-Current Assets 59,678 61,786 58,061 Total Assets 280,544 246,917 313,978 Liabilities Current Liabilities Bank indebtedness 34,002 - 72,320 Trade and other payables 36,553 36,286 44,322 Provision 2,252 2,281 405 Current portion of lease liabilities 4,748 4,969 4,605 Total Current Liabilities 77,555 43,536 121,652 Non-Current Liabilities Provision 770 634 2,255 Lease liabilities 10,189 12,537 11,738 Deferred income taxes 3,431 3,431 3,151 Total Non-Current Liabilities 14,390 16,602 17,144 Total Liabilities 91,945 60,138 138,796 Shareholders’ Equity Share capital 9,394 9,419 9,424 Retained earnings 179,205 177,360 165,758 188,599 186,779 175,182 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity 280,544 246,917 313,978

GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows For the three and six months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited

For the three months ended For the six months ended May 31

2023 May 31

2022 May 31

2023 May 31

2022 $ $ $ $ Operating Activities Net earnings 6,575 12,542 6,364 17,659 Adjustments for: Depreciation and amortization of: Property, plant and equipment 795 577 1,540 1,152 Intangible assets 150 152 301 302 Right-of-use assets 1,188 1,140 2,445 2,190 Accretion expense on provision 68 26 136 51 Provision (7) 462 (29) 462 Income taxes 2,557 4,878 2,475 6,868 Gain on disposal of property, plant and equipment (171) (10) (181) (35) Interest expense 481 385 569 499 Interest on lease liabilities 158 147 140 278 Funding in excess of pension plan expense (70) (15) (140) (29) Other (10) (24) (139) (25) 11,714 20,260 13,481 29,372 Changes in non-cash working capital items (15,844) (32,520) (32,124) (68,474) Interest paid (632) (617) (740) (887) Income taxes paid (3,019) (3,277) (6,037) (16,968) (19,495) (36,414) (38,901) (86,329) Net Cash Flows from Operating Activities (7,781) (16,154) (25,420) (56,957) Financing Activities Net (decrease) increase in bank loans (2,000) - - 11,000 Net increase in banker’s acceptances 23,000 32,000 28,000 53,000 Payment of lease liabilities (1,287) (1,233) (2,792) (2,420) Redemption of shares (150) - (270) - Dividends paid (4,274) (3,425) (4,274) (3,425) Net Cash Flows from Financing Activities 15,289 27,342 20,664 58,155 Investing Activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment (839) (1,468) (1,683) (1,912) Increase in intangible assets - (40) - (40) Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment 178 10 188 35 Net Cash Flows from Investing Activities (661) (1,498) (1,495) (1,917) Net cash inflow (outflow) 6,847 9,690 (6,251) (719) Cash position, beginning of period (9,678) (13,402) 3,420 (2,993) Cash position, end of period (2,831) (3,712) (2,831) (3,712) Cash position is comprised of: Cash 3,171 2,608 3,171 2,608 Bank overdraft (6,002) (6,320) (6,002) (6,320) (2,831) (3,712) (2,831) (3,712)





GOODFELLOW INC. Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders’ Equity For the six months ended May 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands of dollars) Unaudited Share

Capital Retained

Earnings Total $ $ $ Balance as at November 30, 2021 9,424 151,524 160,948 Net earnings - 17,659 17,659 Total comprehensive income - 17,659 17,659 Dividend - (3,425) (3,425) Balance as at May 31, 2022 9,424 165,758 175,182 Balance as at November 30, 2022 9,419 177,360 186,779 Net earnings - 6,364 6,364 Total comprehensive income - 6,364 6,364 Dividend - (4,274) (4,274) Redemption of Shares (25) (245) (270) Balance as at May 31, 2023 9,394 179,205 188,599



