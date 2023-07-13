BioSyent Pharma to Introduce Gelclair® at AHNS 11th International Conference on Head and Neck Cancer

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSyent Pharma Inc. (“BioSyent Pharma”), a subsidiary of BioSyent Inc. (“BioSyent”, “the Company”, TSX Venture: RX), is attending the American Head and Neck Society (AHNS) 11th International Conference on Head and Neck Cancer in Montreal, Quebec on July 8-12, 2023 to promote Gelclair®, its new oncology supportive care product. Gelclair®, indicated for the relief of the painful symptoms of oral mucositis, was in-licensed by BioSyent Pharma in December 2022 and was approved by Health Canada in May 2023. BioSyent Pharma is commencing the promotional launch of Gelclair® in Canada and is planning to have the product available to Canadians in the fourth quarter of 2023.

“We are pleased to begin promoting Gelclair® in Canada,” said René Goehrum, President and CEO of BioSyent. “This innovative product can make a difference in the quality of life of Canadian cancer patients suffering from oral mucositis. Gelclair® represents BioSyent’s first product in the oncology supportive care therapeutic area as we continue to focus on our strategic priorities of portfolio diversification and growth.”

About Oral Mucositis

Oral mucositis is a painful condition often experienced by patients undergoing radiation or chemotherapy for cancer or bone marrow transplant. It is an inflammation and ulceration of the mucous membranes in the mouth and throat.

Dr. Murali Rajaraman, Chair of the Atlantic Canada Radiation Medicine Council (ACRM) and Associate Professor at Dalhousie University’s Department of Radiation Oncology, stated that “Oral mucositis is an important problem that can result in severe mouth pain making it difficult to eat, drink, swallow and, in some cases, even speak. It can significantly affect a cancer patient’s quality of life and may lead that patient to delay or stop their cancer treatment. The prevention and management of oral mucositis remains a significant challenge for patients and their healthcare providers. It will be beneficial to have another product option available to patients to better manage oral mucositis.”

About Gelclair®

Gelclair® is a protectve gel that is indicated for the rapid relief of the painful symptoms of oral mucositis. It forms a barrier that adheres to the mucosa of the mouth, protecting and hydrating damaged tissue, shielding the exposed nerves from painful stimuli while eating and drinking, and thereby providing patients with fast pain relief.

Clinical studies have shown that Gelclair® provides fast acting pain relief, supports healing, and improves the ability of patients suffering from oral mucositis to eat, drink, swallow and speak. Studies have also reported a decreased need for analgesics or opioids to reduce the pain of oral mucositis, as well as reductions in the grade of severity of oral mucositis with the use of Gelclair®. Gelclair® has demonstrated significantly better patient tolerability and acceptance than the standards of care it was compared to, helping patients to continue with their cancer treatments. Gelclair® has no known pharmaceutical interactions and only rare, non-serious, reversible adverse events have been reported. Gelclair® has demonstrated its safety and efficacy in helping to protect cancer patients from the severe pain associated with oral mucositis caused by radiotherapy or chemotherapy.

To learn more about Gelclair®, please visit: www.gelclair.ca

About BioSyent Inc.

Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “RX”, BioSyent is a profitable growth-oriented specialty pharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing or acquiring innovative pharmaceutical and other healthcare products that have been successfully developed, are safe and effective, and have a proven track record of improving the lives of patients. BioSyent supports the healthcare professionals that treat these patients by marketing its products through its community, specialty and international business units.

As of the date of this press release, the Company has 11,891,961 common shares outstanding.

For a direct market quote for the TSX Venture Exchange and other Company financial information please visit www.tmxmoney.com.

For further information please contact:

Mr. René C. Goehrum
President and CEO
BioSyent Inc.
E-Mail: [email protected]
Phone: 905-206-0013
Web: www.biosyent.com

This press release may contain information or statements that are forward-looking. The contents herein represent our judgment, as at the release date, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results or outcomes to be materially different from the forward-looking information or statements. Potential risks may include, but are not limited to, those associated with clinical trials, product development, future revenue, operations, profitability and obtaining regulatory approvals.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.


