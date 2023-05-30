VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - New Pacific Metals Corp. ("New Pacific" or the "Company") (TSX: NUAG) (NYSE American: NEWP), together with its local Bolivian partner, reports assay results of the final 18 drill holes from its 2023 Q1 drill program at its Carangas Silver-Gold Project, Oruro Department, Bolivia (the "Carangas Project" or the "Project"). Assay results of all 39 holes totaling 17,623 meters have now been received and released. Detailed results and drill hole specifications are listed in Tables 1 and 2, and Figure 1.

HIGHLIGHTS OF DRILL RESULTS (ALL INTERVALS ARE CORE LENGTHS)

Hole DCAr0184 intersected 92 g/t Ag, 0.25% Pb and 0.46% Zn over a 183.2 m interval (106.8 m to 290 m), including 272 g/t Ag, 0.50% Pb and 0.89% Zn over a 14.5 m interval (123.5 m to 138 m) and 173 g/t Ag, 0.33% Pb and 0.43% Zn over a 18.65 m interval (149.45 m to 168.1 m). Hole DCAr0184 was a fifty meter step-out from hole DCAr0171 which intercepted 123 g/t Ag over a 205.6 m interval (see News Release of May 30, 2023). These two holes were drilled into areas without any surface showings or old diggings, yielding a new target area for expansion drilling.

Hole DCAr0175 intersected 55 g/t Ag, 0.26% Pb and 0.47% Zn over a 298.04 m interval (5.5 m to 303.54 m), including 235 g/t Ag, 0.65% Pb and 1.30% Zn over a 41.66 m interval (94.6 m to 136.26 m).

Hole DCAr0182 intersected 72 g/t Ag, 0.30% Pb and 0.59% Zn over a 182 m interval (66.5 m to 248.5 m), including 132 g/t Ag, 0.49% Pb and 0.93% Zn over a 64.5 m interval (116.5 m to 181 m).

Hole DCAr0173 intersected 51 g/t Ag, 0.57% Pb and 1.37% Zn over a 72.7 m interval (29 m to 101.7 m).

Hole DCAr0189 intersected 90 g/t Ag, 1.14% Pb and 1.22% Zn over a 45.81 m interval (42.26 m to 88.07 m), 71 g/t Ag, 0.32% Pb and 0.75% Zn over a 25.66 m interval (105.24 m to 130.9 m) and 0.95 g/t Au and 9 g/t Ag over a 184.5 m interval (532 m to 716.5 m), including 11.21 g/t Au, 94 g/t Ag and 0.17% Cu over a 7.5 m interval (651.5 m to 659 m). This hole shows broad silver mineralization stacked above broad gold mineralization near the north end of the Central Valley. Drill results from this hole indicate that deep gold mineralization remains open to the northeast in the Central Valley.

The assay results of these final holes continue to demonstrate a significant shallow horizon of silver mineralization that has been extended to the southwest of the previously drilled area. Drill results from the step-out hole to the northeast in the Central Valley demonstrate a broad shallow silver zone stacked over broad gold mineralization, and gold remains open to the northeast.

PROGRESS OF INAUGURAL MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE

The Company is working closely with RPMGlobal to complete a technical report on the mineral resource estimate of the Carangas Project in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). The technical work is progressing well and on schedule with the outcome of the mineral resource estimate expected by August 2023.

Figure 1 Simplified geology and drill plan map of the Carangas Project