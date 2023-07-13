Clairvest Completes Growth Equity Investment into Mountain Land Physical Therapy, Its Third Medical Practice Management Partnership

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

TORONTO, July 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“CVG”) today announced that it, together with Clairvest Equity Partners VI (“CEP VI”, collectively “Clairvest”), has made a minority equity investment in Mountain Land Physical Therapy (“Mountain Land”).

Mountain Land is an outpatient physical therapy business with 41 clinics located in the Mountain West region of the United States. Mountain Land was founded in 1984 and is led by Chief Executive Officer Rick Lybbert and Chief Operating Officer Jason Lobb, both of whom are physical therapists and have been with the business for 30+ and 20+ years, respectively. Rick, Jason and other owners will be rolling substantially all of their equity alongside Clairvest and will retain a majority ownership position. Mountain Land has a long-standing history and strong reputation within its current geographic footprint.

This represents Clairvest’s third partnership in the medical practice management domain.

“We are thrilled to be backing a fully invested and experienced management team in this minority partnership deal. Mountain Land has a proven operating model, top-tier clinical compliance and a stellar reputation in the marketplace,” said Angus Cole, Managing Director of Clairvest.

“Our vision is to continue expanding throughout the Mountain West region to positively change as many lives as possible. We will continue to create value by providing excellent patient care, growth opportunities to our employees, and a values-driven culture that establishes trust. We are excited to have Clairvest join the Mountain Land Team; they bring valuable experience and expertise that will ensure our vision becomes a reality,” said Rick Lybbert, CEO of Mountain Land.

The Mountain Land Physical Therapy investment is Clairvest’s 63rd platform investment and 12th investment in the Clairvest / CEP VI co-investment pool which is capitalized at US$850 million.

About Clairvest
Clairvest’s mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.3 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 63 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Director of Investor Relations & Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
[email protected]


Clairvest-Group-Inc-.png
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.