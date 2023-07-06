Cipla Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Six batches of Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90 mcg (200 Metered Inhalation) due to Container Defect

Author's Avatar
42 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

WARREN, N.J., July 6, 2023

WARREN, N.J., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cipla Limited (BSE: 500087; NSE: CIPLA EQ; and hereafter referred to as "Cipla"), today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary Cipla US is voluntarily recalling six batches of Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90 mcg (200 Metered Inhalation) manufactured in November 2021 to the consumer level.

Sr. No

Product Name

Batch No

Expiry Date

1

Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90mcg (200 MI)

IB20045

Nov.2023

2

Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90mcg (200 MI)

IB20055

Nov.2023

3

Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90mcg (200 MI)

IB20056

Nov.2023

4

Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90mcg (200 MI)

IB20057

Nov.2023

5

Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90mcg (200 MI)

IB20059

Nov.2023

6

Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol, 90mcg (200 MI)

IB20072

Nov.2023

Risk Statement: There is a reasonable probability that failure to deliver the recommended dose to treat the respiratory symptoms of acute asthma exacerbations such as wheezing coughing, shortness of breath and bronchospasms, due to device defect, may be life-threatening. There were no adverse events reported for Albuterol Sulfate Inhalation Aerosol 90 mcg related to this recall.

The company is initiating a recall in the US due to a market complaint for one single inhaler (Batch Number - IB20056), where leakage was observed through the inhaler valve. Out of an abundance of precaution, the above mentioned 6 batches manufactured using the same lot of valves are being recalled.

The product is used for the treatment and prevention of bronchospasm with reversible obstructive airway disease and for the prevention of exercise induced bronchospasm. The product is packaged in 17ml plain aluminium aerosol canister integrated with dose counter coupled with plastic actuator and dust cap, each pack claims 200 metered inhalations and associated codes NDC-69097-142-60. These 6 batches were distributed Nationwide to wholesalers and retailers.

Cipla is notifying its distributors and customers by letter and is arranging for return and replacement of all recalled products. Consumers/distributors/retailers that have product from these 6 batches which are being recalled should stop using/return to place of purchase/discard.

Consumers with questions about adverse reactions or quality problems regarding these 6 batches can contact Cipla Customer Service at 844- CIPLAUS (844-247-5287) M-F 8:30-5:00 EST, or email [email protected]. Consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to taking or using this drug product.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may also be reported to the FDA's MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Cipla maintains stringent quality processes to assess quality defects and safety issues. Cipla conducts regular investigation and assessment by committees consisting of subject-matter experts, quality management, and medical safety experts.

favicon.png?sn=PH51402&sd=2023-07-06 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cipla-issues-voluntary-nationwide-recall-of-six-batches-of-albuterol-sulfate-inhalation-aerosol-90-mcg-200-metered-inhalation-due-to-container-defect-301871677.html

SOURCE Cipla

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH51402&Transmission_Id=202307061949PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH51402&DateId=20230706
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.