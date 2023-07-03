Insider Sell: Sr. Vice President Paul Cunningham Sells 1000 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

On July 3, 2023, Paul Cunningham, the Senior Vice President of Cadence Design Systems Inc (

CDNS, Financial), sold 1000 shares of the company. This move is part of a trend for Cunningham, who over the past year has sold a total of 3750 shares and purchased none.

Cadence Design Systems Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP. The company's product portfolio includes tools for custom and analog design, digital design, mixed-signal design, verification, and package and PCB design. Cadence's extensive IP portfolio includes solutions for memory, interface protocols, processors, and analog components.

The insider transaction history for Cadence Design Systems Inc shows a clear trend: over the past year, there have been 61 insider sells and no insider buys. This could be a signal to investors about the company's future prospects, as insiders often have unique insights into a company's operations.

1677105189867225088.png

The stock was trading at $234.1 per share on the day of Cunningham's recent sale, giving Cadence Design Systems Inc a market cap of $62.736 billion. The price-earnings ratio is 73.50, significantly higher than the industry median of 27.76 and the company’s historical median price-earnings ratio. This suggests that the stock is currently overvalued compared to its peers and its own past performance.

The GuruFocus Value for Cadence Design Systems Inc is $194.30, resulting in a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.2. This indicates that the stock is modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

1677105205247737856.png

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate developed by GuruFocus. It is calculated based on historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts.

In conclusion, the recent sale of shares by Sr. Vice President Paul Cunningham, along with the high price-earnings ratio and the modest overvaluation based on the GF Value, may suggest caution for potential investors. However, as always, it's important to conduct thorough research and consider multiple factors before making investment decisions.

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.