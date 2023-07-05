Insider Sell: Co-CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8241 Shares of Atlassian Corp

46 minutes ago
On July 5, 2023, Michael Cannon-Brookes, Co-CEO, Co-Founder, and 10% Owner of Atlassian Corp (

TEAM, Financial), sold 8241 shares of the company. This move is part of a series of transactions Cannon-Brookes has made over the past year, selling a total of 1586503 shares and purchasing none.

Michael Cannon-Brookes is a renowned figure in the tech industry. He co-founded Atlassian Corp, an Australian enterprise software company, with Scott Farquhar in 2002. The company specializes in developing products for software developers and project managers, with a portfolio that includes JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket, and Trello. Under Cannon-Brookes' leadership, Atlassian has grown into a global powerhouse with a market cap of $42.622 billion.

The insider transaction history for Atlassian Corp shows a trend towards selling rather than buying. Over the past year, there have been 403 insider sells and no insider buys. This trend is visualized in the following image:

Despite the insider selling trend, Atlassian Corp's stock price remains robust. On the day of Cannon-Brookes' recent sell, shares were trading at $171.14 apiece. This is significantly lower than the GuruFocus Value of $403.77, suggesting that the stock is significantly undervalued.

The GuruFocus Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical multiples (price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow) that the stock has traded at, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company’s past returns and growth, and future estimates of business performance from Morningstar analysts. The GF Value for Atlassian Corp is visualized in the following image:

The discrepancy between the stock's current price and its GF Value may be a result of the market's short-term reaction to the insider selling trend. However, given Atlassian Corp's strong business fundamentals and growth prospects, the stock may still present a valuable investment opportunity for long-term investors.

It's important to note that insider selling does not necessarily indicate a lack of confidence in the company. Executives sell shares for a variety of reasons, including personal financial planning and diversification. Therefore, while Cannon-Brookes' recent sell is noteworthy, it should not be the sole factor in investment decisions.

As always, potential investors should conduct their own thorough research and consider a variety of factors before making investment decisions.

