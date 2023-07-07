"Bleach: Brave Souls" 8th Anniversary Bankai Live Airs Tuesday, July 18

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TOKYO, July 7, 2023

TOKYO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up for its 8th anniversary by holding a Bleach: Brave Souls 8th Anniversary Bankai Live! on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

image.jpg

The broadcast will feature special guests Masakazu Morita (voice of Ichigo Kurosaki), Yuki Matsuoka (voice of Orihime Inoue), and Ryotaro Okiayu (voice of Byakuya Kuchiki), as well as Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani) and Azusa Sekine (Up Up Girls Kakko Kari).

A special program will be broadcasted that includes a variety corner, gameplay corner, and more to further enjoy the TV Animation Series BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation.

In addition, a tie-in campaign with the TV Animation Series will be held from Saturday, July 8.

Bankai Livestream URLs

YouTube Live:
EN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PesoDQgo37Q
JP: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpDoWHhpVEo

Twitter Live：
EN: https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en
JP: https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.
JP: Japanese audio only.

Bleach: Brave Souls 8th Anniversary Bankai Live! RT Campaign!

Just retweet the livestream tweet from the official account to enter to be one of 5 winners to receive some Brave Souls original 8th Anniversary merch autographed by all the voice actors in the studio. More details about the prize will be announced during the livestream.

*Retweeting after the program is over will still count as long as it is within the entry period.

Campaign Period
Tuesday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 25 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter
1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Twitter account (@Bleachbrs_en).
2. RT the "Bleach: Brave Souls 8th Anniversary Bankai Live!" livestream tweet to enter.

Prize
· Brave Souls original 8th Anniversary merch autographed by all the voice actors in the studio (5 winners)

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation Tie-In Campaign Overview

Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons
Campaign Period
Saturday, July 8 from 16:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Don't miss out on a special one time Summons that guarantees a 5 Star Thousand-Year Blood War character.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation Tie-In Gift
Campaign Period
Saturday, July 8 from 0:00 (JST/UTC+9)

To celebrate the upcoming continuation of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War, a present campaign will be held starting Saturday, July 8.

The first present players will receive is a special accessory based on the BLEACH TV Animation Series.

TV Animation Celebration Power-Up Set
Campaign Period
Saturday, July 8 from 0:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Log in during the event period to receive a TV Animation Power-Up Set that compiles items needed to strengthen characters.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.
*Please check the in-app news for more details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™
Genre: 3D Action
Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)
Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/
Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en
Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en
Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA
Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official
Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls
Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official
Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot
© KLabGames

Download here
App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

favicon.png?sn=CN50907&sd=2023-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-8th-anniversary-bankai-live-airs-tuesday-july-18-301871758.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN50907&Transmission_Id=202307070210PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN50907&DateId=20230707
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.