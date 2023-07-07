TOKYO, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls, currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, is gearing up for its 8th anniversary by holding a Bleach: Brave Souls 8th Anniversary Bankai Live! on Tuesday, July 18, 2023. See the original press release (https://www.klab.com/en/press/) for more information.

The broadcast will feature special guests Masakazu Morita (voice of Ichigo Kurosaki), Yuki Matsuoka (voice of Orihime Inoue), and Ryotaro Okiayu (voice of Byakuya Kuchiki), as well as Yoshiyuki Hirai (America Zarigani) and Azusa Sekine (Up Up Girls Kakko Kari).

A special program will be broadcasted that includes a variety corner, gameplay corner, and more to further enjoy the TV Animation Series BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War – The Separation.

In addition, a tie-in campaign with the TV Animation Series will be held from Saturday, July 8.

Bankai Livestream URLs

YouTube Live:

EN: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PesoDQgo37Q

JP: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZpDoWHhpVEo

Twitter Live：

EN: https://twitter.com/bleachbrs_en

JP: https://twitter.com/Bleach_BS

Facebook Live (EN Only): https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en/

EN: Japanese audio with English commentary.

JP: Japanese audio only.

Bleach: Brave Souls 8th Anniversary Bankai Live! RT Campaign!

Just retweet the livestream tweet from the official account to enter to be one of 5 winners to receive some Brave Souls original 8th Anniversary merch autographed by all the voice actors in the studio. More details about the prize will be announced during the livestream.

*Retweeting after the program is over will still count as long as it is within the entry period.

Campaign Period

Tuesday, July 18 to Tuesday, July 25 23:59 (JST/UTC+9)

How to Enter

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Twitter account (@Bleachbrs_en).

2. RT the "Bleach: Brave Souls 8th Anniversary Bankai Live!" livestream tweet to enter.

Prize

· Brave Souls original 8th Anniversary merch autographed by all the voice actors in the studio (5 winners)

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation Tie-In Campaign Overview

Free Thousand-Year Blood War Summons

Campaign Period

Saturday, July 8 from 16:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Don't miss out on a special one time Summons that guarantees a 5 Star Thousand-Year Blood War character.

BLEACH: Thousand-Year Blood War - The Separation Tie-In Gift

Campaign Period

Saturday, July 8 from 0:00 (JST/UTC+9)

To celebrate the upcoming continuation of the BLEACH TV Animation Series: Thousand-Year Blood War, a present campaign will be held starting Saturday, July 8.

The first present players will receive is a special accessory based on the BLEACH TV Animation Series.

TV Animation Celebration Power-Up Set

Campaign Period

Saturday, July 8 from 0:00 (JST/UTC+9)

Log in during the event period to receive a TV Animation Power-Up Set that compiles items needed to strengthen characters.

*Please note that campaign contents and the campaign period are subject to change without notice.

*Please check the in-app news for more details.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform: iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre: 3D Action

Price: Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website: https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account: @bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram: @bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord: https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Official TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@bleachbrs_en_official

Copyright: © Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot

© KLabGames

Download here

App Store: https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach

Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls

PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

