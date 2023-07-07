Winning A Greener Future, XCMG Machinery's Renewable Energy Equipment Products Outshine in Major Construction Projects

Author's Avatar
19 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

XUZHOU, China, July 7, 2023

XUZHOU, China, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery ("XCMG", SHE:000425), the world's top three construction machinery manufacturer, is committed to driving the green transformation of the industry and promoting the application of new energy equipment in construction projects.

Winning_A_Greener_Future_XCMG_Machinery_s_Renewable_Energy_Equipment_Products.jpg

Recently, XCMG's XGC11000A crawler crane successfully completed the hoisting and installation of the world's first 2.7 MW efficient and compact tandem double-wind turbine unit, Huaneng "Sairui," at the Huaneng Tongyu wind farm in Jilin. As a key national R&D project, "Sairui" is a breakthrough in conventional wind power technology that anchors a new development path that significantly expands the scale of wind energy resources that can be developed.

With sizable investments continually going into the R&D of new energy product development, XCMG is vigorously laying the groundwork for related technologies, including electronic control, battery, and electric drive, and accelerating green and intelligent manufacturing with a focus on industrial transformation and upgrade.

Last month, XCMG sent off more than 100 units of Kunpeng forklifts to customers overseas from its green and intelligent manufacturing base of forklift. The Kunpeng series electric forklift is developed to meet the diversified needs of global customers, boasting stronger performance, a safety system and an interactive experience, and it includes three models – high-performance dual-drive G model, the enhanced C model, and the standard 5 S model.

Also in June, XCMG delivered a batch order of the XC968-EV pure electric loader to customers in Southeast Asia, where new energy equipment products are becoming the preferred choice of many customers due to the rising oil prices and push to promote a green economy. The large-tonnage model with robust power and exceptional performance adopts the "triple motor" drive system that achieves zero emissions and low noise at the same time.

XCMG's self-developed electric control system can easily cope with the challenges of various construction conditions; the advanced hydraulic system and intelligent control technology also improve working efficiency and maneuverability precision. The XC968-EV, the electric loader, can operate for six eight hours with one hour of charging, as highlighted alongside XCMG's latest pure electric mixing truck, G4804BIIVE at the 2023 China Concrete Exhibition last month in Nanjing China.

"Looking ahead, we thrive to support our customers to achieve success with digital, green, and intelligent equipment products and integrated solutions, and together building a greener future for all," said Yang Dongsheng, Chairman and CEO of XCMG.

favicon.png?sn=CN51662&sd=2023-07-07 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/winning-a-greener-future-xcmg-machinerys-renewable-energy-equipment-products-outshine-in-major-construction-projects-301871793.html

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN51662&Transmission_Id=202307070309PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN51662&DateId=20230707
Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.