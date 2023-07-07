Kexing Biopharm Makes it into China's Top 20 Biopharmaceutical Enterprises (Blood Products, Vaccines and Insulin) for Two Consecutive Years

SHENZHEN, China, July 7, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kexing Biopharmaceutical (688136.SH) has accomplished the impressive feat of being recognized on June 27 as one of "China's Top 20 Biopharmaceutical Enterprises" (blood products, vaccines and insulin) for two consecutive years. This prestigious sub-list is part of the renowned "2022 China's Top 100 Pharmaceutical Enterprises". Kexing Biopharmaceutical's inclusion can be attributed to its robust research and development, as well as its exceptional production capabilities and remarkable marketing prowess.

The selection of "2022 China's Top 100 Pharmaceutical Enterprises" focuses on the innovation driving force and professional promotion force of pharmaceutical enterprises, and is one of the most influential list awards in the industry.

Kexing Biopharm has consistently prioritized and invested in scientific and technological advancements, which remain at the core of the company's mission and values. In 2022, Kexing Biopharm made significant strides in research and development, with a noteworthy investment of RMB 193 million, reflecting a remarkable growth of 57.21% compared to the corresponding period last year. Kexing Biopharmaceutical has witnessed the swift progress of several products, transitioning from development to clinical stages, including SHEN26 capsule, an oral small-molecule anti-COVID-19 drug, the pegylated human granulocyte-stimulating factor injection, etc., and human growth hormone injection, which has just been approved for clinical use in China. Moreover, the company is also one of the only two domestic manufacturers authorized for the 36000IU specification indication.

Additionally, Kexing Biopharm holds a strong positive outlook for the future prospects of the bio-economy. In 2022, the company made strategic investments in emerging sectors such as animal vaccines, synthetic biology, and bacteriophages. Notably, its subsidiary, Kexing Animal Healthcare has rapidly established a robust portfolio of more than ten multivalent vaccines.

In 2022, Kexing Biopharmaceutical successfully maintained its dominant market share within China. The company's distribution network encompassed an extensive range of healthcare facilities, including nearly 20,000 hospitals at various levels, primary care institutions, and pharmacies, including almost 7,000 hospitals, over 8,900 third-party terminals, and more than 4,000 pharmacies.

In a comprehensive demonstration of its innovation capability, product strength and brand influence, Kexing Biopharm has once again been recognized by China's Top 100 Pharmaceutical Enterprises. With strong innovative driving force, professional promotion, and high-quality enterprise operation and management capabilities, the company shall seize development opportunities and consolidate the development foundation.

