Honda and SCSK Reach Basic Agreement on Software Development Partnership

50 minutes ago
TOKYO, July 7, 2023 - (JCN Newswire) - Honda Motor Co., Ltd. today announced that it has reached a basic agreement on a software development partnership with SCSK Corporation (SCSK), a Japan-based IT solution and service provider.

In today's automobile market, the popularization of electrified, automated and connected vehicles is accelerating, and the strong capability to develop software to accommodate such trends has become indispensable. Moreover, the importance of software development is further increasing, as product development based on the concept of "software-defined mobility," in which software defines the value of hardware and services, is accelerating toward the realization of new value creation through next-generation mobility products and services.

In light of such automotive technology trends, Honda has signed a basic agreement to form a partnership with SCSK to establish a system and capability that will enable more seamless and speedy software development. Through this partnership, the two companies will bring together their respective strengths, namely Honda's system control and safety control technologies and SCSK's broad range of IT technologies, and maximize synergy among the engineers of the two companies. With that, the two companies will strive to develop highly-competitive, next-generation, software-defined mobility products and services. Moreover, both companies will leverage this partnership to continuously enhance their respective talent pool of software engineers.

Based on this partnership, SCSK is planning to increase the number of its IT engineers working with Honda to approximately 1,000 by 2030.

Through this partnership, the two companies will work together on software development in the following areas:
- Operating system (OS) for the next-generation electrical/electronic (E&E) architecture
- Electrified powertrains
- Advanced safety and automated driving
- IVI (In-vehicle infotainment)

Also, through this partnership, the two companies will explore possible collaboration in the following areas:

- Collaborative development:
Establishment of a "collaborative development office" where engineers from the two companies can interact more proactively while working together on various development projects.
- Development of software engineers:
Introduction/implementation of human resource development measures that leverage the strengths of both companies.
- Initiatives toward new value creation:
Joint development of new development processes and tools for software-defined mobility products and services.

About SCSK Corporation

Establishment: October 1969
Head Office Location: Toyosu Front, 3-2-20, Toyosu, Koto-ku, Tokyo, Japan
Representative: Takaaki Touma, Representative Director, President
Business: Providing a full line-up of IT services including consulting, system development and IT infrastructure development
Employees: 15,328 (as of March 31, 2023, Consolidated)

Source: Honda Motor Co, Ltd

Copyright 2023 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.

