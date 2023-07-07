Acer Announces June Consolidated Revenues at NT$26.32 Billion, Up 45.5% Month-on-Month

TAIPEI, July 7, 2023

TAIPEI, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acer Inc. (TWSE: 2353) announced its consolidated revenues for June at NT$26.32 billion, up 45.5 % month-on-month (MoM). Consolidated revenues for the second quarter reached NT$58.23 billion, up 11.0% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) with businesses other than computers and displays contributing 28.5% of total revenues.

Acer has seen its business bottoming out from the second half of May, while its revenues in June had significant growth MoM:

  • Gaming business revenues in June grew 93.4% MoM
  • Notebook business revenues in June grew 59.0% MoM
  • Desktop business revenues in June grew 40.2% MoM
  • Display business revenues in June grew 41.7% MoM
  • Commercial business[1] revenues in June grew 30.5 % MoM

Acer's public subsidiaries have all announced their June and Q2 revenues. The momentum of building up multiple business engines continue:

  • MPS Energy Inc. revenues for the second quarter grew 71.3% YoY
  • Altos Computing revenues for the second quarter grew 32.7% YoY
  • Acerpure Inc. revenues for the second quarter grew 24.0% YoY

Acer continues to focus on sustainability-centric innovation and intrapreneurship. It recently received multiple international design and product awards such as Red Dot awards, iF Design awards, and Monde Selection awards. Acer expects to launch more IPOs in the second half of 2023.

[1] Acer's commercial products, excluding Chromebooks

