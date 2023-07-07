STOCKHOLM, July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik has received a major order from a customer in Australia for the supply of underground mining equipment. The order includes Toro™ TH663i underground trucks, Toro™ LH517i and Toro™ LH621i underground loaders as well as a DD422i development drill rig with dual control. The order is valued at around SEK 460 million and was booked in the second quarter 2023. Delivery of the equipment is planned to begin in the third quarter 2023 and continue into the second quarter 2025.

