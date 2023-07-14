VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 7, 2023 / iMetal Resources Inc. (TSX.V:IMR)(OTCQB:IMRFF)(FRANKFURT:A7V) ("iMetal" or the "Company"), a mineral exploration company with a recently announced gold discovery on their Gowganda West property bordering the Juby Deposit in the prolific Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt in Ontario, Canada, is pleased to announce the hiring of marketing consultants, JP Capital LLC ("JP Capital").

JP Capital (www.jpcapital.finance) is a holding company based in Dubai UAE providing specialized marketing services in the areas of identifying, developing, and structuring collaborative relationships within the financial and brokerage communities aimed at increasing shareholder value. JP Capital is focused on strategically expanding investor awareness in the US through targeted outreach to milestone focused, long-term investors. The executives of JP Capital communicate investment opportunities through their substantial broker and family office databases and in professionally produced media.

Pursuant to the terms and conditions of the engagement, JP Capital will provide their consulting services to the Company for a minimum term of six months, beginning on July 1st, 2023, and they will receive cash consideration of $6,000 USD per month. In accordance with the agreement and as consideration for the services, the Company will also issue to JP Capital 210,000 incentive stock options carrying the right to purchase common shares in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.16 until December 31, 2025. The options will be issued in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and will vest over a period of twelve months in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The engagement remains subject to approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

iMetal President and CEO, Saf Dhillon commented: "I've known most of the principals of JP Capital for several decades and previously worked with their managing partner. They're an experienced group encompassing both media expertise and capital markets relationships in the US and internationally."

Craig Farlinger, Managing Partner at JP Capital, said, "We are excited to introduce iMetal to our extensive network of investment professionals. We look forward to assisting iMetal in strategic marketing campaigns."

iMetal's flagship property called Gowganda West is an exploration-stage gold project about 100 km south-southeast of Timmins, Ontario; contiguous to Aris Mining's Juby Project in the Shining Tree Camp of the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt; and also contiguous to the Knight project that is part of the Strategic Partnership between Orefinders Resources Inc. and Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd. iMetal has just recently completed approximately 4,600m in two drilling programs which have intersected multiple new gold trends and the Company also announced a new Discovery Hole. The property also has multiple-ounce grab samples from trends that have yet to be drill tested.

About iMetal Resources Inc.

iMetal is a Canadian based junior exploration company focused on the exploration and development of its portfolio of resource properties in Ontario and Quebec. One of its Flagship properties Gowganda West, is an exploration-stage gold project that borders the Juby Deposit and is located within the Shining Tree Camp area in the southern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Gold Belt about 100 km south-southeast of the Timmins Gold Camp. The 665-hectare Kerrs Gold deposit comprises a series of gold-bearing pyritized quartz vein replacement breccias with a 2011 historic resource, 90 kilometres ENE of Timmins. The 220-hectare Ghost Mountain property, 42 kilometres NE of Kirkland Lake, lies 5 kilometres W of Agnico Eagle's Holt and Holloway Mine.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Saf Dhillon

President & CEO

iMetal Resources Inc.

[email protected]

Tel. (604-484-3031)

Suite 550, 800 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2V6.

https://imetalresources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may include forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. All statements within, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward looking. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration, variations in results of mineralization, relationships with local communities, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. There can be no assurances that such statements will prove accurate and, therefore, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of such uncertainties. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required under the applicable laws.

