Extreme Networks™, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a leader in cloud networking, today announced that it is an Official Partner of Major League Baseball All-Star Week happening July 7-11 in Seattle, Washington. Extreme Wi-Fi 6 solutions will power next-generation in-stadium fan experiences at both Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park, and ExtremeAnalytics will enable league officials to gather and leverage real-time network insights to drive better decisions around venue operations, such as redirecting the flow of foot traffic based on device density or repositioning staff based on current demands.

MLB will rely on a combined total of 2,201 Wi-Fi 6 access points across Lumen Field and T-Mobile Park to deliver an incredible experience for everyone attending All-Star Week. The network will support:

Thousands of fan devices.

IoT devices like IPTVs and a new 10,000 square ft. LED system which enables real-time updates to digital signage and digital menus.

Cashless transactions on over 1,200 POS machines.

The MLB All-Star Experience Pass App at Capital One PLAY BALL PARK.

Connectivity for fans across the Lumen Field Event Center, which includes WAMU Theater as well as several restaurants and retail spaces.

Specifically for All-Star Week, Extreme and MLB worked together to add Wi-Fi coverage managed through ExtremeCloud™ IQ at the entrances to PLAY BALL PARK at Lumen Field, enabling better connectivity in the fan festival and expanding bandwidth for fans who need to download the Experience Pass app or mobile tickets.

In addition to powering the event network, Extreme will host and sponsor several activities as a part of All-Star Week, including a free Legends for Youth softball and baseball clinic at Mount Rainier High School, the MLB Arcade – powered by Extreme Networks – within PLAY BALL PARK, and a CIO Technology Summit. For fans that want more information about connecting to the Wi-Fi, Extreme Wi-Fi Coaches will be onsite during the All-Star Game presented by Mastercard, the SiriusXM All-Star Futures Game, the Celebrity Softball Game presented by Corona and the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.

Executive Perspectives

Kari Escobedo, SVP Information Technology, Seattle Mariners

“MLB has been at the forefront of using technology to improve the game and the way fans experience the game and the ballpark. We just completed a significant upgrade with Extreme in half the time it would take with traditional vendors. This has enabled us to roll out new guest features like digital signage for easier park navigation and mobile concessions ordering. And now that we’re beginning to use analytics, we can get smarter about the ways we plan future upgrades and partnerships so we can continue providing better experiences every time fans return to see their favorite teams play in Seattle.”

Wes Durow, Chief Marketing Officer, Extreme Networks

“The network is the connective tissue supporting nearly every digital experience across MLB All-Star Week. High-performance, customer-facing connectivity has become table stakes in every industry, but with powerful analytics that enable organizations to make data-driven decisions based on user preferences, we can take it a step further to continuously improve services, from the ballpark applications fans rely on to navigate the stadium to online testing in school districts or virtual family visits for patients in hospitals. By enabling our customers to find new ways to apply our solutions to their organization’s goals, we can help them drive better outcomes for their end users, including MLB fans.”

Did You Know?

Extreme is the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider of MLB, delivering in-stadium Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi analytics in 15 MLB ballparks as well as Wi-Fi connectivity in bullpens, dugouts and press boxes in all 30 MLB stadiums.

Extreme is the Official Wi-Fi Solutions Provider and Official Wi-Fi Analytics Provider of the NFL and has deployed Wi-Fi and/or analytics for 26 teams, including the Seattle Seahawks.

Extreme is a trusted provider of venue solutions, delivering high-performance Wi-Fi and analytics to leagues including Minor League Baseball, the NFL, the NHL, NASCAR, Manchester United and Liverpool FC.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) is a leader in cloud networking focused on delivering services that connect devices, applications, and people in new ways. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud and the Extreme Networks logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Major League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with the permission of Major League Baseball. Visit MLB.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707786437/en/