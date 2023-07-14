Olympic Steel Inc. (Nasdaq: ZEUS), a leading national metals service center, today announced several recent leadership changes.

Michael Heenan Named General Manager

Michael Heenan has been named to the role of General Manager for Olympic Steel’s Gary, Indiana, temper mill processing and distribution facility. Mr. Heenan joined the Company in 2010 as an Inside Sales Representative. Throughout his career, he has excelled in positions of increasing commercial responsibility. Most recently, Mr. Heenan served as Regional Sales Manager for the Company’s Gary, Indiana, and Schaumburg and Bartlett, Illinois, Specialty Metals operations.

Mr. Heenan is a graduate of Eastern Illinois University where he earned a bachelor’s degree in business and marketing.

Jerry Gideon Named Commercial Director of Specialty Metals

Gerald “Jerry” Gideon has been named Commercial Director for Olympic Steel’s Specialty Metals business segment. Mr. Gideon joined the Company in a commercial leadership role in 2010 as part of the acquisition of Olympic Steel’s Integrity Stainless subsidiary. In 2014, he assumed the role of General Manager for the Integrity Stainless facility in Streetsboro, Ohio.

Mr. Gideon received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Illinois Champaign – Urbana. He serves on the Board of Directors for the Metals Service Center Institute Northern Ohio Division and previously served as President for the organization. He also serves as a member of the ORT Board of Directors.

Richard Ranells Named General Manager

Richard Ranells has been named General Manager for the Company’s processing facility in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, one of two locations that support Olympic Steel’s Integrity Stainless subsidiary. Mr. Ranells joined the Company in a commercial role in 2010 as part of the Integrity Stainless acquisition. Over time, his responsibility and scope of work have expanded to encompass the roles of Inside Sales Manager, Outside Sales Manager, and most recently, Director of Sales for both Integrity Stainless locations.

Mr. Ranells earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration from Cleveland State University.

Scott Silverman Named General Manager

Scott Silverman has been named General Manager for the Company’s processing facility in Streetsboro, Ohio, one of two locations that support Olympic Steel’s Integrity Stainless subsidiary. Mr. Silverman joined Olympic Steel in 2022 as Director of Operations for Integrity Stainless.

Mr. Silverman graduated from Lehigh University with a bachelor’s degree in history and psychology. He also graduated cum laude from New York Law School.

Prior to joining Olympic Steel, Mr. Silverman was a practicing corporate and securities attorney before becoming in-house counsel for Deutsche Bank, and, later, an advisor in the insurance industry specializing in business and legal consulting.

“These outstanding members of our team have already made significant contributions to the rapid growth of our Specialty Metals business segment,” said Andy Markowitz, President – Specialty Metals. “We’re pleased to see each of them progressing in their careers and look forward to their continued contributions to Olympic Steel’s safe, profitable and sustainable growth.”

All of the individuals moving into new roles will report directly to Andrew Wolfort, Olympic Steel’s Vice President – Specialty Metals.

About Olympic Steel

Founded in 1954, Olympic Steel is a leading U.S. metals service center focused on the direct sale of processed carbon, coated and stainless flat-rolled sheet, coil and plate steel, aluminum, tin plate, and metal-intensive branded products. The Company’s CTI subsidiary is a leading distributor of steel tubing, bar, pipe, valves and fittings, and fabricator of value-added parts and components. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Olympic Steel operates from more than 44 facilities in North America.

