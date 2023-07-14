Abacus Life to Participate in ICR Webinar Series Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at 12 PM ET

ORLANDO, Fla., July 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Abacus Life, Inc. (“Abacus” or the “Company”) ( ABL), a leading buyer of life insurance policies and vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in specialty insurance products, will participate in a virtual webinar with ICR on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 from 12 PM – 1 PM ET.

The live event will feature a conversation with Abacus President and Chief Executive Officer Jay Jackson and will cover the following topics:

  • Overview of Abacus Life's business
  • Recent milestones and announcements
  • Market opportunity and growth story
  • Expectations for the future of the Company

Abacus recently announced the closing of its business combination with East Resources Acquisition Company and the Company began trading on Nasdaq on Monday, July 3 under the ticker symbol “ABL”.

To register for the event, please CLICK HERE.

About Abacus
Abacus is a leading vertically integrated alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. Since 2004, the Company has purchased life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and has actively managed those policies over time (via trading, holding, and/or servicing). With over $2.9 billion in face value of policies purchased, Abacus has helped thousands of clients maximize the value of their life insurance.

Over the past 18 years, the Company has built an institutionalized origination and portfolio management process that is supported by an 83-person team, long-term relationships with 78 institutional partners and 30,000 financial advisors, and the ability to operate in 49 states. The Company has serviced approximately $950 million in policies and has managed assets for large asset managers and third-party investment funds.

Abacus’ leadership team averages 20+ years of experience and consists of innovators since the life settlements industry’s inception in the mid-90s.

The Company is a proud member of the Life Insurance Settlements Association (LISA) and complies with HIPAA and privacy laws to maintain and protect confidentiality of financial, health, and medical information. Abacus is also proud to be a BBB Accredited Business with an A+ rating.

www.Abacuslife.com

Contacts:

Abacus Life Investor Relations
[email protected]

Abacus Life Public Relations
[email protected]

