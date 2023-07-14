FIS On the Ready to Support Federal Reserve's New Instant Payment Service

Author's Avatar
1 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FIS® (NYSE: FIS), a global leader in financial services technology, has announced it is among the first in the fintech industry to complete testing and certification for the FedNow® Service, the Federal Reserve’s new instant payment offering launching in July 2023. The certification is for “Credit Transfer – Receive Only” payments, which allows FIS to receive payments from any financial institution that sends money over the FedNow network, send payment returns as well as provide various acknowledgements, requests, and responses.

By completing the certification, FIS is fully ready to help its client financial institutions tap into the FedNow Service, ultimately enabling them to provide customers with 24x7x365 instant payments, improve their competitiveness, and build new products.

“We are excited that early adopters of all sizes across the country are making strides in their operational readiness for live transactions through the system,” said Ken Montgomery, Federal Reserve Bank of Boston first vice president and FedNow Service program executive. “Completing certification is a key milestone for participating organizations to validate their ability to deliver instant payment services.”

To achieve certification, FIS completed a comprehensive testing curriculum, including fulfilling a checklist of requirements to confirm ability to transmit and process ISO® 20022 messages, and attested that they are prepared to meet the requirements to successfully operate in a 24x7x365 instant payments environment.

“As digital payments accelerate across the industry, there has been a great need for a solution like the FedNow Service and it is why we have made it a priority to be a part of its early adoption at FIS,” said Mike Kresse, SVP, Money Movement & Retail Solutions at FIS. “This certification is just the first step in our mission to help enable a more modernized U.S. payments system and we look forward to adding on capabilities and features that will further allow our financial institution clients to participate and subsequently better service their customers.”

For more information on the FedNow Service and the parameters of the “Credit Transfer - Receive only” certification, please visit https://explore.fednow.org.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses of all sizes and across any industry globally. We enable the movement of commerce by unlocking the financial technology that powers the world’s economy. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests through our trusted innovation, system performance and flexible architecture. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a member of the Fortune 500® and the Standard & Poor’s 500® Index. To learn more, visit www.FISglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISglobal).

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230707664758r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230707664758/en/

Rating:
0 / 5 (0 votes)
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.